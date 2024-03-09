Arsenal vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Brentford - LIVE!

Arsenal have the chance to go top of the Premier League as they host Brentford this evening. With title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City facing off at Anfield tomorrow, the Gunners are presented with the opportunity to take advantage of at least one of those sides dropping points.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on a sensational run, winning their last seven Premier League matches and scoring 31 goals in the process to propel themselves back into the title race. Even with a crucial Champions League last-16 clash with Porto to come in midweek, Arsenal can be expected to name close to full-strength side against the Bees. Aaron Ramsdale will start in goal, with David Raya ineligible against his parent club.

Brentford find themselves looking nervously over their shoulder, with Thomas Frank’s side only six points clear of the relegation zone. The Bees have just one victory in their last seven matches, and have not won away at Arsenal since 1938. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

The Gunners are on a roll right now, swatting aside all before them.

It would be a major surprise to see them slip-up at home, against a Brentford side who are really struggling at the back.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Brentford team news

15:22 , Matt Verri

The Bees remain without a host of players.

All of Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva are unavailable.

Ivan Toney will start, though, against a club he continues to be linked with.

Arsenal team news

15:13 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta says he is “pretty positive” both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will be available for Arsenal.

The pair were both forced off early during Monday’s thumping 6-0 win at Sheffield United.

Saka came off at half-time due to illness, while Martinelli was substituted midway through the second-half due to a cut on his foot.

But, on Thursday, Arteta told reporters: “We’re pretty positive that hopefully they can be part of [the squad]. But we’ll have to see how they feel tomorrow.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu both missed the win at Bramall Lane due to calf injuries, but are close to comebacks.

David Raya will sit out the match due to being ineligible to face his parent club, allowing Aaron Ramsdale a chance to start in goal.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford

15:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Good afternoon!

14:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Brentford!

Big afternoon coming up for the Gunners, who will go top of the Premier League, for now, if they can make it eight wins on the bounce.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium.