Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at lunchtime today, looking to open up a four-point lead over title rivals Manchester City.

The in-form Gunners head into the weekend sitting top of the table and a point ahead of the defending champions, who boast a game in hand and host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium later this afternoon.

Such have been the standards set by both City and Liverpool over recent years, Mikel Arteta simply cannot afford any more slip-ups in a bid to finally end Arsenal’s two-decade wait for another title following last season’s painful collapse.

His team have responded well to losses against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich and emerged from the north London derby last week with a crucial three points but have little more margin for error.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have eyes on a top-half finish having set a new club-record Premier League points tally of 48.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday May 4, 2024.

The Emirates Stadium in north London will host the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE this afternoon with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Arsenal reporter Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth team news

Jurrien Timber is in contention to make his first appearance for the Gunners since the opening day of the season, after Mikel Arteta confirmed he has now returned to full fitness.

Arsenal have a fully-fit squad to choose from, therefore, with Arteta facing a number of selection dilemmas.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both pushing to start in midfield, while Timber joins Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior as an option at left-back.

Story continues

Arteta must also choose between the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus out on the left flank.

Comeback: Jurrien Timber could finally return for Arsenal against Bournemouth (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo looks set to be involved for Bournemouth today after scans came back clear on a bad-looking injury suffered in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Brighton.

Illia Zabarnyi will return from illness along with Philip Billing, while Romain Faivre is also expected to be back in the squad.

Milos Kerkez is suspended though, with the likes of Tyler Adams, Chris Mepham, Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks all still sidelined.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

Arsenal may not have been at their very best of late but it’s difficult to see them losing at home for only the third time this season.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 20

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 1

Arsenal vs Bournemouth match odds

Arsenal to win: 2/9

Draw: 6/1

Bournemouth to win: 10/1

Odds via Bet365 (subject to change).