Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE!

It’s another massive day in a thrilling Premier League title race, with leaders Arsenal up first this lunchtime as they look to pile the pressure on rivals Manchester City. The Gunners go into the weekend sitting a point clear at the summit, which they will be very eager to stretch to four before City - who still have a potentially crucial game in hand - host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged for the third time in a row after the north London derby win at Tottenham, with no Jurrien Timber. They could be in for a tougher test against a mid-table Bournemouth team that are enjoying a brilliant first season under Andoni Iraola, who is boosted by the fitness of Antoine Semenyo but is without key defender Lloyd Kelly.

Few Gunners fans can forget this fixture from last season, when Reiss Nelson netted the most dramatic of late winners, while they also strolled to a 4-0 victory on the south coast back in September. Follow Arsenal vs Bournemouth live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth latest news

NO GOAL! Gabriel strike cancelled out by offside

NO GOAL! Semenyo effort ruled out for foul

GOAL! Trossard fires in crucial second

GOAL! Saka nets penalty before the break

Arsenal team news: Unchanged with no Timber

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth | Declan Rice 97'

14:28 , George Flood

Man of the match Rice makes it three in the final minutes!

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 95 mins

14:27 , George Flood

Christie goes in late again on Odegaard and finally he receives an overdue caution.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 90 mins

14:22 , George Flood

Eight minutes of added time for Arsenal to negotiate.

Bournemouth have sent on the fit-again Faivre and Aarons for Kluivert and captain Smith.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 85 mins

14:17 , George Flood

Gabriel Jesus on for Saka now.

What a hit from Gabriel!

A superb strike but it’s ruled out for offside!

Decision stands after a VAR check.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 80 mins

14:17 , George Flood

Unal has replaced Senesi for Bournemouth, with Arteta sending on Martinelli for Trossard.

Martinelli straight into the action as he charges through on goal and tumbles in the box under pressure from Smith.

No penalty though and it’s rightly cleared after a VAR check.

Havertz also struck the crossbar a few minutes ago but was flagged offside.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 76 mins

14:12 , George Flood

The decision stands!

Bournemouth will feel extremely hard done by there.

Very, very harsh.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth

14:10 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Trademark finish from Trossard.

Few in this Arsenal squad are better finishers than the Belgian when it falls to him in the box.

Today been a poor advert for VAR. Fans waiting ages for decisions with no clue what is going on.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 78 mins

14:10 , George Flood

Side netting from Odegaard!

So close to a third for Arsenal that would well and truly kill this game late on.

Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | 74 mins

14:07 , George Flood

Well!

Semenyo has the ball in the net for Bournemouth after a dreadful punch from Raya and I think Christie volleying against the crossbar.

But a foul had been given for Solanke’s minimal contact on Raya.

There may also have been a foul from Saliba on Billing in there.

A lot for the VAR to sort out.

Scott went off for Billing, by the way.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Bournemouth | Leandro Trossard 70'

14:03 , George Flood

A huge, huge second goal for the Gunners to dispel any nerves!

Brilliant from Rice after Odegaard’s pass is cut out, seizing on the loose ball and flicking out to Trossard, who fires past Travers and into the bottom corner.

Relief all around the Emirates. Boy how they needed that.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 65 mins

13:58 , George Flood

This is getting a bit nervy for Arsenal as another long-range Bournemouth effort is blocked.

At the other end, no one gambles on Rice’s enticing ball across the six-yard box.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 63 mins

13:55 , George Flood

Arsenal really need to keep their wits about them here as Kluivert fires off target with a free-kick.

A couple of changes might be needed soon from Arteta to get some fresh legs into the action.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 60 mins

13:51 , George Flood

A second booking in quick succession for Arsenal as Havertz catches Senesi with his arm during an aerial tussle.

Jorginho and Zinchenko are now warming up down the touchline.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 59 mins

13:50 , George Flood

Partey is shown a yellow card for a clumsy foul on Ouattara.

Another warning for Arsenal there as Kluivert lashes wide of the front post.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 57 mins

13:49 , George Flood

Bournemouth have been much more positive in this second half so far, causing Arsenal problems down the left before Scott’s effort driven into the ground is easily claimed by Raya.

At the other end, the Gunners force another corner that goes wide off the head of Gabriel at the front post.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

13:47 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

The game is getting a bit stretched at times now, with Bournemouth starting to throw caution to the wind.

Space opening up for Arsenal going forward, but they need to be careful.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 55 mins

13:46 , George Flood

One of the best sliding tackles you will ever see from Cook there inside the box to stop Saka from tapping in Arsenal’s second.

Absolutely superb challenge keeps Bournemouth in this game.

Timed to perfection.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 53 mins

13:45 , George Flood

That’s Bournemouth’s first chance of the game 53 minutes in as Raya saves with his legs from Solanke at his front post.

Arsenal were furious not to get a free-kick there for Cook’s rough challenge on Odegaard.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 52 mins

13:43 , George Flood

This version of Havertz is such a dangerous weapon for Arsenal.

He again brushes off his marker with some tidy footwork to unleash a low drive that is repelled by Travers.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 49 mins

13:40 , George Flood

A big opportunity for 2-0 early in the second half for Arsenal as Havertz muscles his way past two defenders and lays off to Saka, whose surprisingly rather tame first-time shot is parried by Travers.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

13:36 , George Flood

Back underway at the Emirates - no changes from either manager at half-time.Nerves settled, will Arsenal finish this off quickly?

13:34 , George Flood

Have your say on that rather contentious Arsenal penalty award...

Were the officials right to award Arsenal a penalty for Mark Travers' challenge on Kai Havertz?



13:28 , George Flood

Ice cold from Arsenal’s starboy.

But was it a penalty? Bournemouth will have their complaints.

But they could easily be down to 10 men after Christie’s early foul on Saka that didn’t even bring a booking.

Arsenal had to be patient, and they have been rewarded ✅



Bukayo Saka confidently puts the Gunners ahead from the spot ✨



Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

13:25 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

The hosts are deservedly ahead thanks to Saka's penalty.

They could, and probably should, be ahead by more.

Arsenal played some brilliant stuff at times and Bournemouth were left hanging on.

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

13:21 , George Flood

Half-time

It took a long time to come, but Arsenal have the half-time lead that their dominance definitely warranted.

They will want to put this game firmly to bed as soon as possible after the break.

As it stands, they have a four-point lead at the Premier League summit before Manchester City host Wolves later on.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | Bukayo Saka 45'

13:20 , George Flood

No mistake from Saka, who rolls in easily as the Emirates erupts!

Cool as you like. Not sure what Travers was doing there...

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth | 46 mins

13:19 , George Flood

Into four minutes of added time.

Can Arsenal make it a quick-fire double before the interval?

Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth

13:17 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

A few fans had headed into the concourse early - probably to beat the queues for a pint.

But they came charging out when that penalty went in.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 44 mins

13:14 , George Flood

Penalty confirmed!

Saka to step up and give Arsenal a deserved lead just before the break...

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 42 mins

13:13 , George Flood

VAR will look at this as replays show Havertz deliberately left his left leg trailing there in order to make contact with Travers, who was careless.

A huge decision coming up. They are also checking a possible offside.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 42 mins

13:12 , George Flood

PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

Havertz is slid in by Odegaard and rounds Travers, being brought down by the Bournemouth ‘keeper.

The referee points to the spot...

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 39 mins

13:11 , George Flood

Travers is down for Bournemouth now, I think he collided with Zabarnyi as Rice tried to connect with another dangerous Arsenal delivery into the six-yard box.

The Cherries goalkeeper is fine to continue.

A few signs of frustration now from this Arsenal crowd...

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 38 mins

13:09 , George Flood

Still dominant Arsenal can’t find the breakthrough!

Odegaard’s cross to the back post is nodded down by Havertz for Rice, who takes too long to hit his half-volley and is leaning back as he drills not too far wide.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 36 mins

13:08 , George Flood

Odegaard gets to the byline and finds White, whose low cross into the six-yard box goes off Havertz and wide.

However, the German’s blushes are spared by the offside flag.

Arteta will be extremely frustrated if this is still 0-0 at half-time.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 34 mins

13:06 , George Flood

Signs of the sheer intensity dropping just a little from Arsenal now.

However, here they come again as Saka’s latest attempt is deflected into the air and claimed safely by Travers.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 30 mins

13:02 , George Flood

Arsenal could do nothing with the free-kick that resulted from Christie’s latest infringement.

Now Bournemouth are finally managing to get their foot on the ball for the first time today.

They will be extremely grateful for a spell of possession to gain some respite from the onslaught.

Talk about weathering the storm...

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth

13:01 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Just the 12 shots from Arsenal during that opening 30 minutes.

Big quarter of an hour coming up now. Arteta will want something to show for all this dominance.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 27 mins

12:58 , George Flood

Travers is called into action once again to keep out a smart low effort from Partey.

The follow-up is then blocked as Arsenal earn another corner that is cleared.

Another Christie foul, still no yellow card...

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 25 mins

12:56 , George Flood

Havertz clashes with Zabarnyi and wants a penalty, but winds up conceding a free-kick.

Right decision from referee David Coote.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth

12:55 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal are just lacking the finishing touch so far.

Plenty of nice build-up play and they’ve got Bournemouth on the ropes.

The Cherries are surviving with some last-ditch defending.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 23 mins

12:54 , George Flood

Another huge chance for Arsenal wasted.

Tomiyasu does brilliantly to head Odegaard’s free-kick back into the path of Partey, who blasts over the top.

Just the 96 per cent possession for Arsenal in the last five minutes.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 21 mins

12:52 , George Flood

Scott into the book for Bournemouth after scything down Trossard.

The pressure from the Gunners is just relentless, but they are yet to find the breakthrough.

Once the floodgates open, this could be any score.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 20 mins

12:51 , George Flood

Honestly, how have Arsenal not scored yet?!

Travers with another save from Saka at his near post before the latter’s corner is almost headed in by Tomiyasu.

Another vital block from Bournemouth.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 18 mins

12:50 , George Flood

Surely that first Arsenal goal is coming soon.

They are in behind again, with Travers keeping out Saliba’s strike before Trossard blasts over the crossbar.

Bournemouth have no out ball whatsoever and cannot live with the speed of Arsenal’s attacks.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth

12:48 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

Christie has done well to not even get a yellow card there. Remarkable refereeing.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 15 mins

12:48 , George Flood

Shot after shot being blocked by Bournemouth’s hard-working and attentive defence before Travers makes a solid save from Havertz.

Was that Christie again with another bad challenge on Havertz?

He’s walking a very fine line.

The crowd now stops to applaud in memory of Daniel Anjorin, the 14-year-old Arsenal fan who was tragically killed in a sword attack in Hainault earlier this week.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 13 mins

12:44 , George Flood

Not even a booking for Christie, who is hugely fortunate to get away with that.

Saka asking questions of the fourth official as he gets back to his feet.

A relief for Arsenal as their star man is okay to continue.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 11 mins

12:43 , George Flood

Saka shrugs off the close attention of Cook before being caught above the knee by Christie, whose foot was very high there.

Saka beats the ground in pain and frustration.

VAR will take a look at this as the England winger receives treatment.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth

12:41 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

12.30pm kick-offs can often have subdued atmospheres, but it's lively here so far.

Vital Arsenal start well, though, so that this place doesn't get nervy.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 10 mins

12:40 , George Flood

Absolutely dominant stuff from Arsenal this, as you might expect.

They are monopolising possession totally, with Trossard in behind once and denied before he is then played in from the byline by White, with his latest attempt well blocked by Senesi.

This could be a very long afternoon for Bournemouth, on this evidence.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 7 mins

12:39 , George Flood

Bournemouth are under siege already here as Rice leads a blistering Arsenal counter-attack and plays in Saka, whose effort is blocked behind by Ouattara.

Travers gets a hand to the corner before an air shot from Trossard, who then cuts inside and has another effort blocked.

Bournemouth’s players are putting their bodies on the line with another terrific block to deny Odegaard.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 4 mins

12:35 , George Flood

Plenty of early pressure from Arsenal, forcing the Cherries into a panicky clearance that they get away with.

The aggressive hosts have started with a really good tempo and are pressing high with real intensity.

Arsenal 0-0 Bournemouth | 2 mins

12:33 , George Flood

A lively start from both sides as Gabriel repels a Bournemouth free-kick from the left and Semenyo’s header then fails to trouble Arsenal goalkeeper Raya.

The Gunners come forward quickly in response with some intricate passing, but they can’t fashion an early chance.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

12:32 , George Flood

Underway in north London!

Can Arsenal put the pressure on Man City by opening up a four-point gap ahead of the defending champions’ clash with Wolves later?

It’s another huge, huge game for the Gunners...

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

12:27 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a sun-kissed Emirates!

A great atmosphere already inside the ground.

12:24 , George Flood

It’s a truly glorious afternoon in north London, where Arsenal will hope the sun continues to shine on their Premier League title bid.

Kick-off on the way!

12:09 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings reacts to that team news from the Emirates as Mikel Arteta names an unchanged Arsenal lineup for the third game in a row...

🗣️ "We might be seeing the plan from Arteta for the rest of the season."@sr_collings is in position to preview another must-win game for Arsenal at the Emirates



12:09 , George Flood

Confirmation from Bournemouth that Lloyd Kelly misses this afternoon’s game through illness.

A big blow for the Cherries defensively.

Semenyo starts for Bournemouth but no Kelly

11:47 , George Flood

A huge boost for Bournemouth is Antoine Semenyo being deemed fit to start this afternoon despite the injury he suffered against Brighton last weekend.

Illia Zabarnyi returns in defence after illness, but there’s no Lloyd Kelly in the squad at all.

Bournemouth’s only other change sees Ryan Christie preferred to Enes Unal.

Romain Faivre is fit enough for the bench, as is Philip Billing.

Arsenal unchanged again with no Timber in squad

11:39 , George Flood

So Mikel Arteta opts for an unchanged team for the third game in a row after last weekend’s chaotic north London derby win at Tottenham.

Takehiro Tomiyasu holds off Oleksandr Zinchenko to keep his spot at left-back, while Thomas Partey is again preferred to Jorginho in midfield as Leandro Trossard starts again in attack ahead of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The biggest surprise is the complete absence of Jurrien Timber, who isn’t among the substitutes.

Arsenal’s bench is also unchanged.

Bournemouth lineup

11:35 , George Flood

Bournemouth team: Travers, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Ouattara, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Scott, Kluivert, Solanke

Subs: Neto, Faivre, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, McKenna, Kinsey-Wellings, Sadi

Arsenal lineup

11:33 , George Flood

Arsenal team: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Partey, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko

Jurrien Timber update

11:18 , George Flood

Official team news is now less than 15 minutes away, but there are early whispers on social media this morning that Jurrien Timber is not involved today for Arsenal after all.

We’ll see very shortly if that’s accurate...

Arsenal to honour 'Invincibles' heroes during season finale

11:10 , George Flood

Some breaking news now courtesy of Standard Sport’s Simon Collings, who reports that Arsenal have invited the members of their famous 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ squad plus former boss Arsene Wenger to attend the final game of the season against Everton at the Emirates on May 19.

The players and staff are expected to be in attendance for the game and have also been asked to a special lunch to celebrate their iconic achievements.

Read the full story here

Arteta dismisses reports over Arsenal selling Gabriel Jesus

11:01 , George Flood

One player who won’t be leaving Arsenal at the end of the season it seems is Gabriel Jesus.

The former Manchester City striker has endured a difficult second campaign at the Emirates, largely outshone by Kai Havertz in that centre-forward role.

However, Mikel Arteta said on Friday that speculation over a likely summer exit for Jesus was wide of the mark.

He insisted: “I don’t know where this is coming from.”

Arteta keen for Jorginho stay after Arsenal contract offer

10:44 , George Flood

It will be interesting to see if Jorginho earns back his place in the Arsenal midfield this afternoon, particularly with Thomas Partey having impressed with his two starts last week.

The Italian is out of contract at the end of the season, though a fresh offer has been made and the Gunners are confident that he will snub interest from the likes of Juventus, Lazio and Napoli in Serie A in order to commit his future to Arsenal.

Arteta said of Jorginho yesterday: “I would love to keep him. He knows that.

“The club is fully supportive of that. He’s a really important player with us on and off the field and he makes us better so I want him to stay.”

Arteta delighted by Timber return as competition ramps up

10:27 , George Flood

Jurrien Timber did not play for Arsenal’s U21s in their thumping 6-2 win over Manchester United on Friday night, paving the way for his return to the senior squad today.

On the confidence boost received by his return, Arteta said on Friday: “It does because it increases the quality of the training sessions.

“You see how commanding he is, his leadership and his quality, and the rest have to lift it up.

“They start to demand more from each other and they look at each other and say: ‘I better be good because I want to keep playing.’ These are very positive for the squad.”

On Timber’s potential impact after so long out, the Gunners boss added: “We’re not going to know until we throw him in. It’s tricky because it's only three games to go and he’s missed eight months of football.

“He’s played only 50 minutes of football with the under-21s, so it's a question that has to be resolved only by throwing him on the pitch and seeing what happens.

“We have to try to nail that decision.”

Arsenal vs Bournemouth score prediction

10:16 , George Flood

Arsenal may not have been at their very best of late but it’s difficult to see them losing at home for only the third time this season, despite Bournemouth’s impressive recent form.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Bournemouth team news

10:15 , George Flood

Bournemouth’s selection issues appear to be easing meanwhile, with Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo expected to be involved today after scans came back clear on a worrying-looking injury sustained during last weekend’s 3-0 win over Brighton.

Illia Zabarnyi and Philip Billing are in contention after illness, while French midfielder Romain Faivre is also fit again.

Tyler Adams, Chris Mepham, Luis Sinisterra, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks are all still out, while Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez remains suspended after his sending off in the recent win over Wolves.

Arsenal team news

10:10 , George Flood

Arsenal have the luxury of a fully-fit squad to choose from this afternoon as they look to keep their bid for a first Premier League title for two decades alive and kicking heading into the final stretch.

Jurrien Timber is in contention to make his first appearance since the opening day of the season, having completed his return to full fitness with the Under-21s following eight months out in the aftermath of knee surgery.

The Dutchman seems likely to be on the bench today as Mikel Arteta ponders a few other selection dilemmas, most notably who to deploy at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior all competing for the spot.

It could yet be a position that the versatile Timber ends up filling during the final throes of this campaign.

Elsewhere, Jorginho is pushing to take Thomas Partey’s spot in midfield, while Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are all competing for a starting role on the left wing.

Decisions, decisions!

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth

10:04 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth live

10:03 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Arsenal vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.

We’ve got another massive day in store in a captivating 2023/24 title race, with the Gunners desperate for another win this lunchtime that would put them four points clear of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola’s defending champions - who of course still boast that potentially pivotal game in hand - entertain Wolves at the Etihad Stadium later this afternoon.

But they might not have things all their own way against a mid-table Bournemouth side searching for a third straight win who have already accumulated their best-ever Premier League points tally during a memorable first campaign under the leadership of Andoni Iraola.

Kick-off today is at 12:30pm BST, so keep it here for live updates and all the latest team news.

We’ll also have expert comment and analysis from Standard Sport’s Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings from a sunny Emirates Stadium.