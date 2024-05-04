Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news line ups and more today

Arsenal remain in the hunt for the title race (Getty Images)

Arsenal will want to avoid any chances of losing ground on Manchester City in the title race when they take on Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side go into the weekend one point ahead of his former club, although the defending champions have a game in hand.

It has been two decades since Arsenal last won a Premier League title, and they have won all six of their home league matches against Bournemouth.

Arsenal came through arguably their toughest test of their title run-in, against Tottenham last weekend, but they cannot afford any slip ups against a side who have recorded back-to-back victories against Brighton and Wolves.

08:59 , Sonia Twigg

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage, build up and team news ahead of Arsenal vs Bournemouth, which kicks off at 12.30pm.