Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE! Friendly match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV today

Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE!

Arsenal head to California tonight as they kick off their latest pre-season tour of the USA at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. The Gunners are looking to quickly build some momentum this summer after the heartbreak of last season’s Premier League title near-miss, with goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Jesus having secured a 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient in their opening friendly held behind closed doors at London Colney last weekend.

Mikel Arteta is without a host of first-team stars for the start of their three-game American trip, with England pair Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka among the players now on holiday after their exertions at Euro 2024. But the Spaniard will still be confident of making it back-to-back summer wins at the home of MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy before larger tests await against both Manchester United and Liverpool over the next week.

Bournemouth are in the US for a short two-match stint of their own, having drawn 1-1 with third-tier Wrexham in Santa Barbara at the weekend thanks to a second-half equaliser from Marcos Senesi. Follow latest updates from Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE via our game blog with Standard Sport’s Simon Collings!

Arsenal vs Bournemouth latest news

Kick-off: 3:30am BST | Dignity Health Sports Park, LA

How to watch

Arsenal team news

Bournemouth team news

Score prediction

Youthful Arsenal side

02:40 , Marc Mayo

It’s a Gunners team short on star power, it has to be said, but a good chance to look at the youth options.

Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Emile Smith Rowe all on the bench.

Arsenal XI: Hein; Timber, White, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Salah, Nwaneri; Vieira, Nketiah, Nelson

Arsenal starting line-up

02:35 , Marc Mayo

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



🧱 Heaven at the back

🪄 Nwaneri in the middle

©️ Eddie skippers the side



Let's set the tone, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/FKLN5joPiR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 25, 2024

Bournemouth starting line-up

02:31 , Marc Mayo

Team news up next!

02:21 , Marc Mayo

We’re just over an hour away from kick-off in LA.

A debut for our @adidasfootball x @labrumlondon away kit 😮‍💨



Purchase yours now at Arsenal Direct 🛍️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2024

Arsenal youngsters set for chance to impress

02:10 , Marc Mayo

The absence of so many first-team regulars in the US will hand chances to impress to a number of Arsenal's talented young crop.

There are no fewer than 12 youngsters on this trip, which is a marked difference from last year's American tour, when only one teenager was included in the travelling squad.

Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ayden Heaven will all hope to make a big impact Stateside, while new goalkeepers Tommy Setford and Lucas Nygaard are both supporting Karl Hein with no David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale.

Alexei Rojas, Josh Nichols, Omar Rekik, Michal Rosiak, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Jimi Gower and Charles Sagoe Jr are the other Arsenal academy starlets included in the 26-man squad.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal clinch deal for Riccardo Calafiori

02:00 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal have been boosted before tonight's US tour opener by finally agreeing a deal for Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners have reached a complete agreement with Serie A side Bologna for the Italy defender following weeks of negotiations.

Calafiori is expected to join Arsenal imminently for a fee of around £40m, with a large percentage of that owed to his former club Basel, who have had to reach their own agreement with Bologna this week.

The 22-year-old is now poised to fly out for a medical before joining up with his new team-mates in the US.

Calafiori is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium that does not include the option for an automatic extension.

The versatile centre-back, who can also play on the left of defence, impressed for Italy at Euro 2024 and is Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the £27m permanent deal for David Raya and £1m arrival of fellow goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax.

(Getty Images for FIGC)

Arsenal target Illia Zabarnyi delighted to extend Bournemouth stay

01:50 , Marc Mayo

One player who won't be joining Arsenal this summer is Illia Zabarnyi.

The Ukrainian defender had been linked with a move to north London after shining in his first full season at Bournemouth following a £23m move from Dynamo Kiev in January 2023.

However, Zabarnyi has ignored transfer interest to pen fresh terms with the Cherries, committing his future with a new five-year deal lasting until 2029.

"I'm so excited and so happy to be here," the 21-year-old said.

"I'm really enjoying it, it's a beautiful town and a really exciting project.

"I've enjoyed a lot of good moments, last season was important for me. We achieved a record points total but we can do more, it's a really great place to be and I'm pleased to extend my stay."

Mikel Arteta hails Jurrien Timber mentality after long-awaited Arsenal return

01:40 , Marc Mayo

One defender who is now available again to Arsenal is Jurrien Timber.

There was plenty of excitement last summer following the Dutch defender's £38m move from Ajax, only for him to suffer a serious knee injury on his Premier League debut and only return as a late substitute on the final day of the season.

However, Timber is now fit and raring to go again, with Mikel Arteta excited about the impact he can make.

"He is so willing, you can see that in his body language and the way he acts," Arteta said.

"He has worked so hard, I think he is in a really good place at the moment.

"We are going to have to manage him now in the next few weeks, especially because the load he has been able to do in the last few months compared to the next two weeks is very different, but we are very excited.

"It is not easy to come to a big club like here and start to set expectations with his performances and then on day one in the Premier League you are out for the season.

"But mentally he is a really tough boy. He has a great environment around him and hopefully that will make him a better player.

"He is a leader. He loves to be on show and a big presence in everything that we do. He is very vocal and extremely gifted technically. He is a great addition to the team."

Mikel Arteta confident Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka won't miss season start

01:25 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will be without two of their highest-profile stars for the duration of their US trip in the form of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice.

Both players are enjoying well-deserved breaks after playing vital roles in England's run to the final of Euro 2024, where they suffered an agonising defeat to Spain in Berlin last weekend.

Busy 2023/2024 seasons were followed by a gruelling summer campaign for both men, though Mikel Arteta is confident that they will not miss the start of the new campaign with Arsenal.

He said: "I do not think so. Let’s see what condition they come back in. All of the messages I have got from them, they are really excited to come back and have a great season again. I do not expect anything else.

"There is a very well-thought-out plan of integration, but we cannot expect them to go from sunbeds to training at 100 miles per hour.

"They need to be able to get up to speed. When they come back we will be working closely with them to follow the rhythm of the rest of the boys.

"When your mind is telling you to come back, then I think you need to follow your mind. They need some rest, they had a week as well before they started the Euros. We will manage them, but if they are willing that means that they want to, so let's do it."

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal hit ground running with intense pre-season start

01:15 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal may forgiven for nursing something of a hangover after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season on the final day.

However, they blew away any cobwebs with that routine friendly win over Leyton Orient at London Colney last weekend following a trip to Marbella, with Mikel Arteta extremely pleased with the application of his players since they returned for pre-season training.

"It’s been very positive since day one," he said. "We started at Marbella for two weeks and then we had a week off.

"When the players arrived back at the Sobha Realty Training Centre they were at it straight away. It’s not a surprise because they’re a joy of a team to work with - even today, straight away with jet lag and high temperatures, they train at the same intensity."

This tour will provide a great test of Arsenal's progress, with huge games against Manchester United and Liverpool to come in Los Angeles and Philadelphia respectively.

"They’re really good because we’re going to play on three different surfaces, three different stadiums, and different weather conditions," Arteta said of the games in the US.

"The travelling is different and different opposition, so great it’s preparation for us."

Andoni Iraola unsure if Dominic Solanke will stay at Bournemouth

01:05 , Marc Mayo

Dominic Solanke is out with Bournemouth in the USA and was part of the squad that faced Wrexham at the weekend.

There has been plenty of recent transfer speculation surrounding the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker, who notched 21 goals across all competitions last season.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insisted that Solanke is currently happy with the Cherries, but did not rule out the possibility of a summer exit.

"Dom is happy," Iraola said. "He has come back in very good shape, is training very well and the relationship he has with his team-mates is very good.

"But the market is open. You cannot say he is going to stay or that he is going to leave because we don't know.

"In the end, it is something you cannot control."

(Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Arsenal do not need to 'copy' Man City to win title

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:55 , Marc Mayo

Mikel Arteta said this week that Arsenal would need to be "perfect" next season in order to pip reigning champions Manchester City to the Premier League title at the third time of asking.

However, ex-City star Oleksandr Zinchenko insists that the Gunners do not need to copy his former club in order to finally end their long league drought.

"I don’t think we need to copy someone like City," the Ukrainian said.

"Of course at the moment they are probably the best team in the world. If you look at the stats and titles they have won in the last couple of years, it is amazing.

"You always need to look at the best but not be like them — we need to be on top of them.

"Arsenal are on the right way. I really hope and believe in the close future Arsenal can achieve a lot of good things."

Match odds

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:45 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal to win: 7/10

Bournemouth to win: 3/1

Draw: 16/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head-to-head record

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:30 , Marc Mayo

Bournemouth have only ever beaten Arsenal once in competitive action in 16 attempts, at home at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League back in January 2018 thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Jordon Ibe against a team managed by Arsene Wenger.

There were home draws on the south coast in both 2017 and 2019, otherwise Arsenal have absolutely dominated this fixture with five straight wins including a 4-0 drubbing on the south coast last season and a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal wins: 13

Bournemouth wins: 1

Draws: 2

Score prediction

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:10 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal will be raring to go on their US tour as they look to rebound from last season’s heartbreaking title near-miss.

While they are certainly not at full strength in California and Bournemouth are now a real force to be reckoned with under Andoni Iraola, they will relish the chance to make a winning start ahead of huge matches to come against Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Gunners have well and truly had the Cherries’ number in recent times and though pre-season games are notoriously unpredictable, we’re expecting a familiar scoreline to emerge here.

Arsenal to win, 3-1

(AFP via Getty Images)

Early Bournemouth team news

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:05 , Marc Mayo

Bournemouth have all of Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi and Ryan Christie back in the fold now after their respective international exploits this summer, though Tyler Adams has had back surgery.

Winger Luis Sinisterra remains absent after reaching the Copa America final with Colombia, while new permanent signing Enes Unal is still recovering from the foot injury that saw him miss Euro 2024 with Turkey.

Defender Owen Bevan is also sidelined with an injury suffered against Wrexham, while goalkeeper Alex Paulsen is at the Paris Olympics with New Zealand.

Early Arsenal team news

Thursday 25 July 2024 00:00 , Marc Mayo

As mentioned, Arsenal are missing a whole host of first-team regulars tonight following their exertions at Euro 2024 and the Copa America respectively.

Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and David Raya are all absent from this tour, while Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz are all due to join up with Mikel Arteta's squad tomorrow.

Arsenal are nervously waiting to learn the extent of a knee injury suffered by Takehiro Tomiyasu during training last week that some say will keep him out for the start of the new Premier League season.

Kieran Tierney has also been left behind in London following the hamstring issue he sustained while playing for Scotland at the European Championship.

How to watch

Wednesday 24 July 2024 23:55 , Marc Mayo

TV channel and live stream: Tonight's pre-season friendly will be broadcast live on Arsenal.com and the official Arsenal app, with a match pass costing £4.99. Coverage begins at 2:30am BST.

You can also watch the action live via Bournemouth’s afcbTV service, with a match pass costing £5.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth LIVE!

Wednesday 24 July 2024 23:49 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Arsenal vs Bournemouth.

The Gunners kick off their latest US pre-season tour tonight with a clash against familiar Premier League opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California - home of Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy.

Mikel Arteta is without a number of Euro 2024 and Copa America stars tonight including Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, but will still be looking for his youthful squad to produce a second consecutive friendly win after last weekend's 2-0 victory over Leyton Orient behind closed doors at London Colney.

Bournemouth are concluding their own short-lived American trip this evening having drawn 1-1 with Wrexham in Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

Kick-off tonight is at 7:30pm local time and 03:30am BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates throughout.