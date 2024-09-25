Arsenal vs Bolton LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Jack Porter and Raheem Sterling start

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Arsenal face Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Gunners fought out a memorable and hard-fought draw with Man City at the weekend, but given they were seconds from victory, the point will have felt like two lost at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta is rotating his pack heavily after that tense encounter, with 16-year-old goalkeeper Jack Porter getting a debut between the sticks and Ethan Nwaneri another young starter.

It’s not all youth though, as Raheem Sterling makes his full debut, Bukayo Saka starts and Gabriel Jesus lines up in attack. Bolton face a tricky test to make it through the 90 minutes, but with the match being settled on the night with penalties if needed at full-time, there’s still a chance for them to make it into the fourth-round draw which takes place later tonight.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers LIVE: League Cup updates

Kick-off at 7:45pm

Arsenal XI - Porter, Nichols, Kiwior, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Saka, Sterling, Jesus

Bolton XI - Southwood, Dacres-Cogley, Forino, Almeida Santos, Toal, Williams, Sheehan, Dempsey, Arfield, McAtee, Collins

Confirmed lineups

18:54 , Karl Matchett

Nwaneri starts for Arsenal, as do Sterling and 16-year-old Jack Porter.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧤 Porter between the sticks

©️ Jorginho skippers the side

🆕 Sterling makes full debut



Let's seal our place in the next round, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/4JaNpNMBeC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 25, 2024

🟢 Your Wanderers side to take on @Arsenal this evening!



Seven changes from Saturday's win 🔄



COYWM ✊#bwfc pic.twitter.com/DeWJNKb5Pl — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) September 25, 2024

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

17:45

