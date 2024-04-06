Arsenal vs Bayern: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal welcome a bruised Bayern Munich to north London on Tuesday for the first leg of a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final.

The Gunners, back at Europe’s top table for the first time in seven years, are ready to heal some old wounds against the German giants, who beat them 10-2 on aggregate in last time their met.

But this appears to be a weaker Bayern side, despite the £100million addition of Harry Kane, as they are set to miss out on the Bundesliga title for the first time in 12 seasons, having already missed out on the Super Cup and the DFB-Pokal.

This is Bayern’s last hope of an unimaginable trophyless season, and could be Arsenal’s next step up a remarkable double.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich team news

Arsenal will have Bukayo Saka fit again after the winger shook off a muscle injury to start, and score, against Brighton. Both Gabriel and Jorginho required on-pitch treatment during the 3-0 win, but both came through the game unscathed.

Bayern Munich could be without eight players for the trip to London. Sacha Boey (hamstring), Bouna Sarr (knee) and Tarek Buchmann (muscle) have already been ruled out, and Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Noussair Mazraoui and Aleksandar Pavlovic are in a race to be fit for the game.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich prediction

Arsenal put in a hugely confident performance to beat Brighton, while Bayern head to London having lost back-to-back league games to effectively end their title hopes.

All signs point to a home win and the Gunners picking up a crucial first-leg advantage. Bayern will need to be at their best or could be out of the tie before the second leg.

Arsenal to win, 2-0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal have lost their last three games with Bayern but a scoreline of 5-1.

Arsenal wins: 3

Draws: 2

Bayern Munich wins: 7

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich match odds

Arsenal: 4/6

Draw: 2/1

Bayern Munich: 11/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).