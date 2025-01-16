Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal entertain Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (ES Composite)

Arsenal will continue their attempts to wrestle the Premier League title race back into their favour when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Gunners head into this weekend only four points behind the League leaders, albeit Arne Slot’s side still boast a game in hand.

Still, fresh optimism has emerged for Mikel Arteta. Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-1 on Wednesday night to recover from a bruising week following consecutive cup defeats against Newcastle and Manchester United.

Villa have not been quite as consistent this season amid Unai Emery’s attempts to balance domestic and European duties but do head to the Emirates Stadium off the back of three wins on the bounce.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 18 January 2025.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Arsenal vs Aston Villa team news

Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus to a serious injury earlier this week, with the Brazilian surely facing a battle to play again this season.

Riccardo Calafiori could return soon, although none of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White or Bukayo Saka are expected back for this game.

Fresh blow: Arsenal have lost Gabriel Jesus to a serious injury (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Villa are unlikely to have any of Diego Carlos, John McGinn, Ross Barkley or Pau Torres available.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

This will be a tough test for Arsenal, particularly with Villa in good form.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal to win: 88

Draw: 45

Aston Villa to win: 71

Arsenal vs Aston Villa latest odds

Arsenal FC to win: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Aston Villa to win: 6/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.