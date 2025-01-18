Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - LIVE!

Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups as they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this evening. The Gunners beat Tottenham in the north London derby in midweek to close the gap to Liverpool to four points, even if they have played a game more, and it is crucial that they do not give that ground straight back.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been wasteful in front of goal in recent matches, including in the win over Spurs, and the pressure is on the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli to find some form, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus still out. The Gunners lost home and away to Villa last season, as Unai Emery got the better of his former side.

Villa are enjoying another strong season, sitting eighth in the table but only three points off the top four. With Arsenal’s search for a striker ongoing, Ollie Watkins will be keen to put on a show in north London and lead Villa to another statement win. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Calafiori a doubt

Aston Villa team news: Malen could feature

Standard Sport prediction

Aston Villa team news

15:20 , Matt Verri

Villa will not have any of Diego Carlos, John McGinn, Ross Barkley or Pau Torres available.

Donyell Malen could make his debut for the club after arriving from Borussia Dortmund this week, having previously played for Arsenal’s academy.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

15:13 , Matt Verri

Arsenal could remain without Riccardo Calafiori for today’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Italian defender has missed each of the last three games due to injury and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that the club were still checking on the fitness of a few players.

If Calafiori is out, it may mean that youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place in the team and gets another start at left-back.

Arsenal face a packed January schedule and so there could be changes to the team for the visit of Villa this evening. Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling started against Spurs, but he may make way for Gabriel Martinelli on the right wing.

The Gunners remain light on attacking options and currently have just four fit forwards to choose from with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri all sidelined.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa

15:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with us! Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the Emirates.

Good afternoon!

14:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Aston Villa!

It’s another huge match for the Gunners, who need to pick up all three points to ensure they stay bang in the title race.

Unai Emery, though, will be desperate to once again come away from his former club with victory.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news right here ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT from the Emirates Stadium!