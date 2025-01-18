Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest score as Martinelli pokes in to give Gunners the lead

Arsenal host Aston Villa at the Emirates in the Premier League with the Gunners looking to keep up the pressure on Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta’s side moved to within four points of the Reds at the summit of the Premier League after their north London derby success in midweek, though yet more injury strife indicates that they may need to spend in the transfer market to keep up their pursuit. While Liverpool do still have a game in hand, Arteta is certain that a re-energised title race will continue to twist and turn.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, will recognise that victory here would be a huge boost in the hunt for European football. They dealt their opponents a huge blow during last season and will be out to enact something similar in London this evening as they continue to balance league action with a promising continental campaign.

Follow all of the latest from the Emirates Stadium in our live blog below:

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE

Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League, with kick-off at 5.30pm | Live on Sky Sports

The Gunners look to keep up their chase on league leaders Liverpoool

Villa beat Everton in midweek to stay in the hunt for European places

35' GOAL! Martinelli converts Trossard's cross (ARS 1-0)

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara, Tielemans; Ramsey, Watkins, Rogers.

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 Aston Villa FC

HALF-TIME! Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:25 , Chris Wilson

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:19 , Chris Wilson

The referee brings the first half to an end, and the hosts lead at the break at the Emirates. A deserved lead, just about.

Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:19 , Chris Wilson

47 min: Arsenal win a late corner after Mings has to clear from Martinelli’s counter-attack. It’ll be the last action of the half.

Odegaard delivers – and it’s headed away.

Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:16 , Chris Wilson

45 min: A few breaks in play as we head towards half-time, and they’ve taken the rhythm out of the game. There’ll be two minutes of added time.

Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:13 , Chris Wilson

42 min: Havertz wants a penalty for a Konsa handball but he had pushed the England man, and Villa are awarded a free-kick.

Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:12 , Chris Wilson

41 min: Arsenal continue to dominate at the Emirates This time, Partey threads a pass into an unmarked Merino, but he can only curl his shot wide of the far post.

Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:10

37 min: There was some more immediate bad news for Villa as Onana was forced to come off injured, and he’s replaced by Lamare Bogarde.

Moments later, the hosts have another half-chance but it was offside as it was lashed over the bar.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

18:08 , Chris Wilson

35 min: GOAL! Great goal for the hosts, as Trossard picks the ball up on the left and creates the space for the cross, firing it in between the ‘keeper and defenders. Martinelli is there to poke it goalwards, and it is right at Martinez, but he can’t keep it out, eventually knocking it over the line!

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

18:05 , Chris Wilson

34 min: Some superb carrying from Morgan Rogers ends with him putting the ball into the path of Watkins again, but the striker’s shot is blocked.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

18:04 , Chris Wilson

32 min: Partey is a lucky man. He takes a throw midway into his own half but inexplicably throws it straight into the path of Watkins.

The England striker spots Raya off his line and tries to hook an effort over him, but it goes over! He’s let them off there.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

18:03 , Chris Wilson

31 min: Better from Arsenal as there’s finally a bit more urgency, with the fro-kick taken quickly into the path of Havertz. The German cuts back inside but the angle isn’t favourable, and he fires straight at Martinez.

He was offside in the end anyway.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

18:01 , Chris Wilson

29 min: Another Villa counter-attack is promising, but Watkins is too isolated and eventually has to turn back to his teammates.

Mikel Arteta is booked on the sideline, but not sure who he was shouting at there.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:59 , Chris Wilson

27 min: Right idea from the hosts as Rice’s diagonal pass finds Martinelli in space, but the Brazilian’s cross is blocked.

Seconds later, Havertz fires wide from distance.

The hosts are dominating possession at the moment.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:55 , Chris Wilson

24 min: Great idea from Tielemans to almost set Watkins clean through from his own half, but Timber does well to intercept.

A mistake from Ramsey almost lets Odegaard in, but the ball runs to Martinez.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:53 , Chris Wilson

22 min: The free-kick comes to nothing as Gabriel misreads Odegaard’s ball in. All a little bit pedestrian when Arsenal are in attack, in contrast to the opening exchanges.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:51 , Chris Wilson

20 min: The first booking of the day as Maatsen pulls back Martinelli while the hosts were on the counter.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:49 , Chris Wilson

18 min: Much better from Villa in the last few minutes, but it’s Arsenal who have the next chance as the ball is worked to Trossard on the wing.

He cuts inside and hits a decent effort, which takes a deflection before Martinez makes the save.

At the other end, a lovely touch from Rogers plays it into the path of Watkins, but Gabriel stops him from getting the shot away.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:46 , Chris Wilson

15 min: Villa have settled somewhat here after a frantic opening 10 minutes or so.

Both sides are keeping possession at times, but neither is keen to force the issue yet when they do have the ball.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:44 , Chris Wilson

13 min: SAVE! Villa get forward again and it’s Maatsen who breaks into the box, benefitting from a lucky deflection before testing Raya with a shot across goal.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:43 , Chris Wilson

11 min: Villa have their first real foray forward after some good work from Rogers and Ramsey. However, it ends with the ball back at the feet of Martinez.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

9 min: How have they not scored?! From the corner, Gabriel wins a header at the back post and diverts the ball into the six-yard box, where Partey somehow contrives to smash it over the bar from close range in a scramble. Villa survive.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

7 min: Villa are just about dealing with the set-piece threat so far, but they can’t go on like this for 90 minutes. Arsenal have yet another corner, taking from the right by Odegaard, which Villa flick away for a corner on the far side. Rice jogs over and we go again...

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

5 min: It’s all Arsenal so far. Rice again picks out Martinelli at the far post who forces a save from Martinez in the Villa goal, before another Rice cross is diverted behind the Villa goal for a corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

3 min: A fast start by Arsenal, who earn a corner and immediately go into deep set-piece mode. When Declan Rice eventually delivers it finds Martinelli at the back post, but he can only head back across goal, and Villa clear it.

Kick-off! Arsenal 0-0 Aston Villa

17:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

We’re underway.

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Premier League LIVE

17:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

The players emerge on to the Emirates pitch on what is a cold night in north London. The one is about to get going...

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Premier League LIVE

17:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Will the Arsenal dressing room have been deflated by those two late goals from Darwin Nunez at Brentford? They need to put that result out of their heads and start quickly against a dangerous Aston Villa side here this evening.

Match facts

17:22 , Chris Wilson

Aston Villa are hoping to beat Arsenal in successive away league matches for the first time since 1993.

Arsenal have lost five of the past 10 Premier League meetings, as many as they had in their previous 46 against Villa.

None of the last 18 Premier League encounters between these sides have been drawn.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

17:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How will Arsenal’s remodelled backline cope this evening? Aston Villa have plenty of talent in their forward line, as evidenced by their bench strength - Jhon Duran, Leon Bailey and new recruit Donyell Malen all lurk ready to make an impact if required.

Head-to-head

17:10 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have met a total of 187 times in the past, with Arsenal winning 82, Villa winning 66 and 39 ending as draws.

Earlier this season, Arsenal eased to a 2-0 away win at Villa Park, though the Villans won both matches last season (1-0 at home and 2-0 away) to scupper Arsenal’s title challenge.

Unai Emery expects tough outing against Arsenal

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We can feel a little bit of confidence after we won in Everton, but the challenge is to be competitive,” Unai Emery said yesterday. “Through being competitive, we can be close to taking a good result.

“Arsenal tomorrow will be very, very difficult. Every match we are facing is being very, very difficult – in Everton as well.

“We are preparing the match, we are very motivated and we’re going to try to play, improving things we did in Everton and improving things we did away in the last matches against top teams in the Premier League.

“Tomorrow we play one of the candidates and favourites to win the Premier League.”

(PA Wire)

Unai Emery confirms Aston Villa defender in talks over departure

16:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed Diego Carlos is in discussions to leave the club this month.

Brazilian defender Carlos, who joined from Sevilla in 2022, has been linked with a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce and a deal could go through before the end of the January window.

The 31-year-old has not played in the last three games because of a "small injury" and will not be involved today.

Asked if he will still be at Villa Park at the end of the month, Emery said: "I don't know. The medical report this morning was that he was not feeling good and he is not going to train for tomorrow.

"I know they are more or less in conversation about the possibility to leave but I don't know.

"In case someone is leaving we will have to sign another player to replace him, each player can leave."

(Getty Images)

Why Arsenal need a 10-game winning run to the Premier League title – and it must start now

16:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was Aston Villa who delivered a crucial, critical blow to Arsenal last season, something Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to avoid tonight. Lawrence Ostlere examines what they might be need to keep up their chase of Liverpool:

Why Arsenal need a 10-game winning to run beat Liverpool to the title

Liverpool’s surprise complication hands Arsenal hope to deliver overdue Premier League drama

16:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Is the title race alive? Liverpool’s recent stumbles suggest so, as Miguel Delaney explains:

Liverpool’s surprise complication hands Arsenal hope in unusual title race

Team news - Aston Villa

16:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Donyell Malen could make his Aston Villa debut off the bench against a club where he spent time as a teenager.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara, Tielemans; Ramsey, Watkins, Rogers.

This evening’s team to take on Arsenal 👊#ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/xTzduD2fTD — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 18, 2025

Team news - Arsenal

16:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Gabriel Martinelli is recalled to the Arsenal starting side but William Saliba misses out with reported muscle tightness.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🤝 Lewis-Skelly continues at left-back

🔙 Martinelli returns to the fold

💪 Havertz leads the line



Let’s do this, Gooners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2025

Team news on the way...

16:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, it’s nearly team news time. Does Raheem Sterling continue in Arsenal’s front three or does Mikel Arteta have another option up his sleeve?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes Premier League title race prediction: ‘It is going to be a long, long run’

16:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mikel Arteta insists it is not a two-horse race between Arsenal and Liverpool in the battle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal moved to within four points of Arne Slot's table-topping Reds following their 2-1 comeback victory against Tottenham at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Chelsea have been cast 10 points adrift following a poor run, while champions Manchester City are a dozen points back, having played one game more than Liverpool.

Arteta makes Premier League title race prediction: ‘It's going to be a long run’

Arsenal appoint Renee Slegers as new boss after impressive interim stint

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal’s women, meanwhile, are under new management - sort of. Renee Slegers could have done little more to earn the role on a full-time basis during her interim stint and has been confirmed as Jonas Eidevall’s permanent successor. Jamie Braidwood has the story:

Arsenal appoint Renee Slegers as new head coach after impressive interim spell

Myles Lewis-Skelly feared looking 'soft' in front of grandma during derby debut

15:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly said he was determined to impress on his north London derby debut because he did not want to "look soft" in front of his grandmother.

Lewis-Skelly, 18, followed Cesc Fabregas to become Arsenal's youngest player to start against Tottenham in two decades, and the left-back turned in an eye-catching display at the Emirates to help his side secure a 2-1 comeback win that keeps their Premier League dream alive.

Lewis-Skelly only made his first appearance for Arsenal as a late substitute against Manchester City in September, but he has now started seven of the club's last nine matches.

Declan Rice hailed Lewis-Skelly's performance against Spurs as "scary", "ridiculous" and "unbelievable". And the defender told Optus Sport: "My mum, my grandma, my friends (were at the game). And I had to put on a show for my grandma, to make sure that I did not look soft in front of her. I had to make sure I was winning my tackles for her, and hopefully she is proud of me.

"The match was amazing, and everything that lived up to my dreams. I couldn't believe it. I just had to take in every moment and every second. Honestly, it was amazing, and it is moments like this that we live for."

Myles Lewis-Skelly has broke into the Arsenal first XI (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mikel Arteta tells Bukayo Saka to go on holiday during injury absence

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Injured Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been told to go on holiday by his manager Mikel Arteta.

Saka had been Arsenal’s star performer this season with nine goals and 13 assists prior to the hamstring injury he sustained in last month’s win against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old England international has been ruled out until at least March following surgery on the muscle tear.

But he was back at the Emirates for the first time – albeit on crutches – for Arsenal’s crucial comeback win against Tottenham on Wednesday.

However, when asked if he is happy for Saka to jet off on holiday, Arteta replied: “Yes, he needs to.”

Mikel Arteta tells Bukayo Saka to go on holiday during injury absence

Tributes pour in for 'true gentlemen' Denis Law after death aged 84

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wayne Rooney has paid tribute to Denis Law after the former Scotland and Manchester United striker died aged 84.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968 when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

A short family statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you.”

Law scored a total of 237 goals in 404 appearances during an 11-year spell at Old Trafford until 1973, which places him third behind Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton on United’s all-time list.

Tributes pour in for 'true gentleman' Denis Law after death aged 84

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There was sad news late on Friday night with the passing of Denis Law, a fine footballer and fine man. Richard Jolly charts the life of a Manchester United and Scotland great.

Denis Law, legendary Manchester United and Scotland goalscorer, dies aged 84

Transfer news LIVE

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And you can follow all of the latest twists and turns in the transfer market with our live coverage throughout January.

Transfer news LIVE: Man City close in on Marmoush, Arsenal chase forward

Manchester United hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

14:30 , Miguel Delaney

Manchester United are hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.

Arsenal are understood to have raised the striker in discussions over a badly-needed forward signing for January, having brought forward plans from the summer after the ACL injury suffered by Gabriel Jesus.

Mikel Arteta this week admitted they are looking, and Gyokeres has been raised along with options such as Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brighton's Evan Ferguson. Arsenal have not seriously pursued PSG's Randal Kolo Muani yet this window.

Man Utd hopeful of sealing Viktor Gyokeres deal despite Arsenal interest

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE

11:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa. Amid an injury crisis, Mikel Arteta’s men revived their title hopes with a midweek derby win over Tottenham, but face another tough test against a side that knocked them off course last season.

Kick off is at 5.30pm GMT.