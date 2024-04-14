Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Arsenal are looking to keep ahead in the Premier League title race when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. With Manchester City’s win yesterday and Liverpool playing in the early kick-off, the Gunners will know what they have to do to ensure they remain in the driving seat.

Mikel Arteta is confident his side will learn from some of the struggles they showed in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. It is a massive week for Arsenal, who must overcome a high-flying Villa side before traveling to Germany for the second leg on Tuesday and they could opt to rotate their XI as a result.

Unai Emery’s return is difficult to ignore, too. The former Arsenal manager has done a remarkable job in turning Villa around, albeit things have stalled since the turn of the year. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Our reporter Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST | Emirates Stadium

Arsenal team news: No fresh injury worries

Aston Villa team news: Watkins set to be fit

Score prediction

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning after Liverpool’s game with Crystal Palace.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

The headline clash of this Premier League weekend kicks off at 4.30pm BST from Emirates Stadium as the title-contending Gunners face the top-four-chasing VIlla.

Mikel Arteta must contend with this tough encounter in the middle of his side’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, although Villa are also in European action.

