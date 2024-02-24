Arsenal v Newcastle LIVE: Score and updates from Premier League as Saka and Kiwior add further Gunners goals

Arsenal host Newcastle in the Premier League as the Gunners look to bounce back from midweek disappointment to claim a crucial win in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 1-0 by Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, losing to Galeno’s late winner, and now face another side who have caused them a fair amount of frustration in recent seasons. Eddie Howe’s visitors handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the campaign in November in what was a fractious affair at St James’ Park, and also held the Gunners to a goalless draw at the Emirates last season.

But before their defeat in Portugal, Arsenal were flying and have won five in a row in the Premier League. With Liverpool not in action this weekend, Arteta’s side can go two points off the top of the table with a win but Newcastle will be looking to spoil the party against Arsenal once again. Howe’s side will have to improve defensively, however, with the Magpies conceding 18 goals in their last five in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Arsenal host Newcastle in Premier League clash

Arsenal can go two points off top but Newcastle are unbeaten in five

69’ - GOAL! Kiwior heads in an exquisite Rice corner (ARS 4-0 NEW)

65’ - GOAL! Saka scores exquisite goal to make it three (ARS 3-0 NEW)

24’ - GOAL! Martinelli cuts the ball back and Havertz sweeps home (ARS 2-0 NEW)

17’ - OWN GOAL! Botman responsible for comical own goal from a corner (ARS 1-0 NEW)

Arsenal FC 4 - 1 Newcastle United FC

GOAL! Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle (Joe Willock 84’)

21:43 , Luke Baker

Newcastle pull one back and it’s ex-Arsenal man Joe Willock with the finish. It’s actually a really nice goal from the Magpies

Harvey Barnes drives forward and has Arsenal retreating before slipping a reverse pass to Gordon who then finds Burn on the overlap down the left. The big man dinks in a cross, Willock rises and cranes his neck to power a looped header over Raya. Great finish and even the Arsenal fans applaud their academy graduate scoring against them.



Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle

21:41 , Luke Baker

Here was that goal from Saka. A thing of beauty, although Livramento won’t want to watch it back.

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle

21:36 , Luke Baker

77 mins: Arsenal are the first team in Premier League history to score two goals in seven consecutive halves of football. They’ve had their scoring boots on over the past few games. They’re right in the title hunt,

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle

21:34 , Luke Baker

74 mins: But the corner goes straight into Raya’s hands. Arsenal try to counter but the referee can’t get out of the way as the ball is quickly thrown out. He apologises.

Triple Arsenal sub as Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson come on for Havertz, Saka and Odegaard

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle

21:31 , Luke Baker

71 mins: Arsenal fans in fine voice now. Their team have been simply sensational.

Newcastle win a corner but before they take it, Joe Willock, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn come on for Guimaraes, Botman and Livramento. Too little too late though

GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle (Jakub Kiwior 69’)

21:29 , Luke Baker

And the corner goes in! A 19th set-piece goal for the campaign for Arsenal and it’s Jakub Kiwior claiming it.

Another quality delivery by Rice, who has been superb with his set-pieces, to the near post and Kiwior heads it goalwards. It takes a touch off Miley en route but I think it was going in anyway. Kiwior certainly celebrates as if it’s his and the Gunners are rampant.

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle

21:27 , Luke Baker

68 mins: Arsenal not letting up. Botman gets across to block a shot for a corner. Rice aims for the near post and Murphy heads behind for another corner.

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle (Bukayo Saka 65’)

21:24 , Luke Baker

Game. Set. And match to Arsenal. Bukayo Saka has his 16th goal of the season.

Saka can’t stop scoring. That’s seven goals in his last five league games. Great work by Rice who slips his England teammate into space on the right.

Saka absolutely skins Livramento, turning him inside and out, finding space to shoot across goal with his left football and placing the ball in the corner. It may have taken a slight deflection off Schar as he tried to swipe clear but it was going in anyway

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:23 , Luke Baker

63 mins: First subs of the day. Martinelli, who was majestic in the first half, gets a standing ovation as he comes off and Leandro Trossard is on to replace him.

Double sub by Newcastle on the flanks. Almiron and Isak head off with Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes coming on. Gordon goes up front as a No 9 with the new boys on the wings

CHANCE! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:21 , Luke Baker

62 mins: Nice play by Newcastle. Guimaraes switches a cross-field ball to the left flank where Isak exquisitely brings it down. He runs at White, cuts inside and fires a shot goalwards but it’s over the bar. Better by the Magpies.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:17 , Luke Baker

58 mins: A bit of possession for Newcastle to work with. They stroke the ball around in Arsenal’s half with the Gunners’ press not as aggressive as it was in the first half. Not sure whether that’s game management or some tiring legs.

They stay disciplined in their shape though and there are no holes for the Magpies to exploit.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:13 , Luke Baker

55 mins: Newcastle have steadied the ship somewhat over the last few minutes and Gordon now has a rin at White down the left flank. It’s good defending by Arsenal though - Saliba and Gabriel have been impenetrable in the centre of defence

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:09 , Luke Baker

49 mins: A couple of half-chances for Newcastle as firstly, Isak drags Raya out of position to the right but can’t get a shot away or find a pass to a teammate to hammer into the unguarded goal.

Then the Magpies come forward again, Gordon cuts in from the right and curls a shot at goal but it’s comfortable for Raya to get down to and save,.

MISS! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:08 , Luke Baker

47 mins: This should be 3-0 and game over. More superb play by Arsenal as Saka slides in Martinelli who flicks a reverse pass between defenders to send Havertz through one on one.

He’s central but running to the left and tries to cut the ball back across Karius into the opposite corner but it goes wide. He has to score and could he just have rounded Karius for the tap-in? Not a great finish by Havertz

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

21:05 , Luke Baker

Back underway at the Emirates

HALF-TIME! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:59 , Luke Baker

A superb first half

WATCH: First-half highlights from Arsenal v Newcastle

20:54 , Luke Baker

Here are the goals from that first half. The first comical, the second lovely. Arsenal are flying

HALF-TIME! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:49 , Luke Baker

And the whistle goes. Wow. That’s as good a half of football as we’ve seen in the Premier League this season, not just from Arsenal but from anyone.

They’ve been sublime, completely dominant and deservedly lead 2-0 through a Botman own goal and a Havertz finish. Imperious from the Gunners.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:45 , Luke Baker

45 mins: Alert goalkeeping from Raya. He’s not had much to do in this first half but he sprints out of his box to beat Almiron to a ball into the right channel and hoof it into the stands. Good awareness

Three minutes of added time announced

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:43 , Luke Baker

42 mins: Neat play again from Arsenal. So slick around the box and the close control is superb. Saka gets half a yard of space on the right of the box and clips the ball into the centre but the referee blows his whistle for a foul. Newcastle can clear

SAVE! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:39 , Luke Baker

38 mins: Excellent save by Karius. Martinelli runs at the defence and finds Saka. He wiggles between two defenders with quick feet and lashes a shot at goal. Karius dives to his left and pushes the ball out for a corner.

Saka should never have been able to get a shot away between Livramento and Gordon. It’s been poor form Newcastle.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:38 , Luke Baker

37 mins: This time Rice nicks the ball away following more lackadaisical Newcastle defending. HAvertz gets the ball but takes a touch too many and the chance goes begging. This is complete domination though

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:36 , Luke Baker

36 mins: More average defending from Newcastle as Schar fails to clear. Martinelli puts his foot through a bouncing ball but it rockets over the bar and into the stands.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:35 , Luke Baker

34 mins: Arsenal sweep forward and win their fifth corner of the match. Worked short and Odegaard dinks a ball towards the back post but Newcastle scramble clear.

It’s only ever a brief reprieve though as the gunners regain possession and the Magpies can’t get out of their own half.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:32 , Luke Baker

31 mins: Champagne football from Arsenal. Intricate link-up play between Odegaard and Saka, including a backheel, and the latter stands up a cross from the byline.

Martinelli leaps but his header is a couple of feet over the bar. A shade too high for him to get over the top fo it but it’s gorgeous football from Arsenal.

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:31 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Guimaraes goes through the back of Jorginho and is lucky not to get a yellow card. His next booking is a two-match ban as it would be his 10th of the season.

CHANCE! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle

20:28 , Luke Baker

26 mins: Brilliant defending by Longstaff. It’s a clanger by Schar as he dallies in possession on the right edge of his own box and Odegaard blocks his attempted pass.

The cutback is about to be turned in by a waiting Havertz but Longstaff flicks the ball away for a corner. He saved a certain goal and Newcastle survive the corner.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle (Kai Havertz 24’)

20:25 , Luke Baker

And now it’s 2-0. A neat finish by Kai Havertz after great work by Martinelli.

The Brazilian makes a superb run across the box and Jorginho finds him with a defence-splitting pass. Martinelli cuts the ball back from the by-line and Havertz has made a superb run to the six-yard box where he sweeps home. Class by Arsenal.

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

20:24 , Luke Baker

23 mins: White squares the ball after a great run forward, it comes to Martinelli but his piledriver is blocked by Schar.

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle

20:23 , Luke Baker

21 mins: Newcastle can’t get their foot on the ball and the game is happening around them, it feels like. Arsenal looking so comfortable here.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle (Botman own goal17’)

20:18 , Luke Baker

And from that corner Arsenal do score! Gabriel is claiming this although it may be an own goal. Yes, it goes in off Sven Botman.

It’s frankly a ludicrous goal to concede. Gabriel heads Saka’s corner, it’s a good save by Karius but the ball is just in front of the line, Livramento swipes and misses the ball, it comes off Botman’s knee and just crosses the line before Karius can claw it away. Appalling defending but Arsenal won’t care!

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:17 , Luke Baker

16 mins: Rice playing more as a No 8 than a No 6 today and he’s picking the ball up in dangerous pockets. He’s helping Arsenal put in a much better performance than midweek at Porto already.

The Gunners probing and all the play is in the Newcastle half. Jorginho chips a ball into the area and Livramento can only put it behind for a corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:14 , Luke Baker

12 mins: Martinelli clips a ball into the box and Odegaard rises but it’s too high for him to get a proper connection on the header and the ball bounces harmlessly to Karius.

SAVE! Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:11 , Luke Baker

10 mins: This has been a fantastic start by the Gunners. Everything but a goal so far.

Declan Rice surges into the box and strikes at goal. It’s straight at Karius but he has to stay strong to push the ball away.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:10 , Luke Baker

8 mins: More bright play from Arsenal and this is a half-chance for Saka. Livramento loses track of him and Saka is fed a ball in behind. He can’t quite get it out of his feet properly and the shot is weak. Karius dives to his right but it’s a simple save.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:07 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Arsenal looking really tidy so far. Some proper intent in their attacking patterns.

But now they have a first yellow card of the evening. Odegaard lunges at a sprinting Almiron and goes into the book.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:02 , Luke Baker

1 mins: Frantic start. Arsenal charge straight forward and win a corner. Then a second corner and it’s pumped into the six-yard box, White goes for it. Comes out to the edge of the area, laid off to Saka and his shot flies over the bar.

Immediate intent from the Gunners

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle

20:01 , Luke Baker

And we’re underway in north London. Arsenal trying to move two points behind Liverpool at the top of the league

Arsenal vs Newcastle latest updates

19:57 , Luke Baker

Big support and big energy is what Mikel Arteta is expecting

Arsenal vs Newcastle latest updates

19:53 , Luke Baker

Declan Rice has given his pre-match thoughts to the TNT Sports team.

Arsenal vs Newcastle line-ups

19:50 , Luke Baker

A reminder of the team news as kick-off comes ever closer. Loris Karius in goal for Newcastle, Tino Livramento preferred to Dan Burn at left-back and Alexander Isak up top.

Jorginho comes into Arsenal’s midfield and it means Kai Havertz is up front - fair to say a lot of Gunners fans don’t love him playing there... Gabriel Jesus fit enough to return to the bench

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Newcastle XI: Karius; Trippier, Schaar, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

19:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Eddie Howe believes there is “mutual respect” between Arsenal and Newcastle and denies there is bad blood between the clubs following on from recent clashes.

“Mikel is a very passionate guy, he will defend his team,” Howe said. “I am the same, I will defend my team. I like to think there is a lot of mutual respect between us both.”

(Getty Images)

19:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City just about manage to hang on at Bournemouth to close the gap to leaders Liverpool to just one point.

Phil Foden’s goal was the difference on the south coast, but the hosts dominated the closing stages and an equaliser would have been deserved...

If Arsenal match their result tonight and beat Newcastle, the top three would be separated by just two points...

Some title race.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

19:29 , Jamie Braidwood

After visibly celebrating a block he thought had secured a draw, Mikel Arteta was in a notably different mood after a late 1-0 defeat. He seemed quite angry in the Dragao press room. Whether that was with his team or the referee was hard to say, since he had critical words about both.

One line still stood out in a curt press conference.

“We really dominated the game but we lacked purpose.”

His great predecessor used to have another phrase for this, as Arsene Wenger would talk about “sterile domination”. There was a little more going on here, though, which was why so little happened on the pitch. Arsenal just never hurt Porto or even looked like hurting Porto.

It was more than “purpose”. It was focus, or maybe an urgency. It was also the first big match in a long time when Arsenal were expected to win – and they didn’t.

Latest read from The Independent’s chief football writer, Miguel Delaney

Here’s how Arsenal can find their ‘purpose’ after harrowing Porto defeat

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

19:18 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle once again have a claim to be the Premier League’s great entertainers, though it would hardly have been Eddie Howe’s plan to channel the spirit of Kevin Keegan’s 1990s side quite like this.

Newcastle may be eighth in the table but they lead the Premier League in a different category: with 94, Newcastle’s matches have featured more goals than any other team so far this season. The problem for Howe is the goals have been flying in at both ends, as illustrated by the scorelines of their last three outings: a 4-4 against Luton, a 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest and a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth. The joint-best defence in the Premier League last season has become porous this campaign, cut adrift from the top-four race.

But as Newcastle head to Arsenal, perhaps they can take some inspiration from a different sort of reputation. To Mikel Arteta and the Gunners, Newcastle have often been the great irritators and, in denying Arteta’s side, they have played the role to considerable success.

Big-match preview ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle

Arsenal v Newcastle and the Premier League’s tetchiest derby

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

19:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - incredible team news at the Emirates, as Loris Karius starts in goal for the visitors! The former Liverpool goalkeeper has only made one previous appearance for Newcaslte - in last year’s Carabao Cup final - but he replaces Martin Dubravka, who is not in the away squad.

Alexander Isak and Tino Livramento also start, with Harvey Barnes and Dan Burn dropping out.

Arseanl make just one change, with Jorginho coming into midfield for Leandro Trossard. The big news, though, is Gabriel Jesus is back on the bench.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

19:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Line-ups!

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

Newcastle XI: Karius; Trippier, Schaar, Botman, Livramento; Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Arsenal v Newcastle team news

19:03 , Luke Baker

The teams have been announced. Here’s how Arsenal and Newcastle line up this evening

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



Just the one change from midweek ⏳



Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/GIXdeu46fX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2024

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:57 , Jamie Braidwood

We’ll have team news from the Emirates in the next few minutes:

Anyone expecting any big surprises from Arteta following on from Wednesday night?

(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five but all talk this week has been on off-field issues with sporting director Dan Ashworth accepting a position at Manchester United.

Ashworth was placed on garden leave earlier this week after telling the club he wanted to leave St James’ Park after just 20 months to take up a similar role at Old Trafford.

Manchester United poach Dan Ashworth to teach Newcastle a harsh reality

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Declan Rice admitted Arsenal need to be more “savvy”after their late defeat in midweek.

Galeno’s brilliant last-gasp strike earned the hosts a 1-0 victory but Rice thinks Arsenal have to look at themselves.

“I think the last minute is probably a bit of inexperience,” Rice replied when asked if Arteta’s young team were on a steep learning curve.

“Just probably having a bit more savviness, in terms of it’s the 93rd minute, you look up at the clock, it’s 0-0, we gave a ball away on the edge of our box twice and then he bends one in the top bins.

“So we have got to have a bit of savviness to see out the game, because if you can’t win, definitely don’t lose - especially in a knockout game. But look, we are still positive. It is half-time in a two-leg tie and we will be ready for the next leg.

“You look at our team, we are such a young group. Some of us have not played in the Champions League before, so it is all about learning on the job.

“But we have to play better than we did tonight. They made it really tough, but in the second leg we will be ready to go and give it everything.

“I think it is good to have nerves - you get that experience and you need that to play in the biggest games. Whether there is nerves or no nerves, I think these are the type of games we need to learn from on the way and it is going to make us better overall.”

(PA Wire)

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use their last-gasp defeat to Porto as extra fuel for their Premier League title challenge.

“What happened in another competition is there, but what you cannot deny is what is in your tummy after a defeat,” Arteta said.

“We have to use it in a really powerful way to be better.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bemoned his side’s first-leg defeat in Porto (PA Wire)

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:02 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Thomas Partey could return to the Arsenal squad after a long injury absence, while Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko could also make the bench. Takehiro Tomiyasu is still out.

Aleksander Isak and Joe Willock could be involved in the Newcastle squad but goalkeeper Nick Pope remains out for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Newcastle: Dubravka; Trippier, Schaar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Miley, Longstaff; Almiron, Gordon, Barnes

Arsenal vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

18:01 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle?

Arsenal vs Newcastle will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Saturday 24 February. It will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Is Arsenal vs Newcastle on TV?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. TNT Sports customers can also stream the match live on Discovery +.

Good evening

18:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal host Newcastle. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from midweek disappointment to claim a crucial win in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten 1-0 by Porto in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, losing to Galeno’s late winner, and now face another side who have caused them a fair amount of frustration in recent seasons. Eddie Howe’s visitors handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the campaign in November in what was a fractious affair at St James’ Park, and also held the Gunners to a goalless draw at the Emirates last season.

But before their defeat in Portugal, Arsenal were flying and have won five in a row in the Premier League. With Liverpool not in action this weekend, Arteta’s side can go two points off the top of the table with a win but Newcastle will be looking to spoil the party against Arsenal once again. Howe’s side will have to improve defensively, however, with the Magpies conceding 18 goals in their last five in the Premier League.

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Newcastle in today’s live blog and get the latest tips and match odds on the Premier League fixture, here: