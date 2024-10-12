Arsenal v Chelsea LIVE: WSL team news and line-ups from London derby at the Emirates

Arsenal return to the Emirates for the visit of Chelsea this afternoon (The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal host rivals Chelsea in a crucial Women’s Super League clash at the Emirates.

The Gunners have made a poor start to the new season with Jonas Eidevall already under pressure following a 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week. Eidevall described the visit of champions Chelsea as “must-win” with his side winning just one of their opening three games of the season, and could be knocked out of the title race already should Chelsea continue their winning start.

The Blues have made a fine start under Sonia Bompastor with a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday night adding to opening wins against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace in the WSL. Under Emma Hayes, Chelsea lost this fixture 4-1 at the Emirates last season but roared back to win their fifth consecutive title, although it was the Gunners who triumphed in the Continental Cup final last March.

Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Chelsea in the Women’s Super League in this afternoon’s live blog.

Arsenal host Chelsea in WSL London derby, with kick-off at 1:45pm

Pressure on Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall ahead of ‘must-win’ clash

Sonia Bompastor has won three from three since replacing Emma Hayes

Arsenal vs Chelsea confirmed team news and line-ups

12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal make four changes from the midweek defeat at Bayern, with Daphne van Domselaar starting in goal. Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo also return to the starting line-up.

Chelsea make just two changes from the win over Real Madrid as Hannah Hampton returns in goal following illness and Kadeisha Buchanan starts following suspension. Wieke Kaptein keeps her place in midfield, but Erin Cuthbert is back on the bench.

Arsenal XI: Van Domselaar; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, McCabe; Walti, Little; Foord, Mead, Caldentey; Russo

Chelsea XI: Hampton, Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Baltimore; Nusken, Kaptein, Reiten, James, Rytting Kaneryd; Ramirez

12:53 , Chris Wilson

Jonas Eidevall: Bayern defeat left Arsenal with 'bitter feeling’

12:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has urged his side to put their disappointing midweek Champions League trip to Bayern Munich behind them ahead of their Women’s Super League clash with Chelsea.

A late hat-trick from former Blues forward Pernille Harder saw the Gunners defeated 5-2 in Munich on Wednesday night, just days after a frustrating goalless draw in the league to Everton.

Reflecting on the Bayern defeat, Eidevall told a press conference: “I think it’s the same as I said after the game, our first half is in many parts a decent game of football from our side.

“We’re really disappointed with how we acted in the last 15-20 minutes in the game and I think the last two goals we conceded should not happen like that.

“That of course leaves us with a bitter feeling; it’s a tough learning point for us to take but we need to do that in order to get to where we want to be and we need to look forward to tomorrow.”

Bayern Munich's Pernille Harder celebrates scoring their fourth goal (Reuters)

Arsenal v Chelsea – predicted line-ups

12:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, McCabe, Codina, Williamson, Fox, Walti, Little, Foord, Mead, Caldentey, Russo

Chelsea XI: Musovic, Baltimore, Bjorn, Bright, Bronze, James, Nusken, Kaptein, Reiten, Ramirez, Rytting Kaneryd

Arsenal v Chelsea – team news

12:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Leah Williamson and Steph Catley are expected to be available for the match after recovering from their recent injuries. Laura Wienroither and Lina Hurtig are still on the sidelines however, with Victoria Pelova continuing her recovery from an ACL injury.

Leah Williamson is set to return to Arsenal side (The FA via Getty Images)

12:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Women’s Super League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as the Gunners bid to put pressure on those at the top of the table.

Chelsea have had a flawless start to the season so far, winning both of their matches and scoring eight goals without conceding.

Arsenal on the other hand have only won one of their opening three matches, but are still unbeaten having drawn the other two.

Jonas Eidevall’s side were beaten 5-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday with former Chelsea player Pernille Harder scoring a hat-trick.

10:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome along to live coverage of Arsenal v Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, as the Gunners aim to puncture the Blues’ perfect season.