Arsenal unsure if they will follow Chelsea’s lead on fan interactions

Arsenal have yet to decide whether they will follow in the footsteps of Chelsea regarding changes to player-fan interactions, after the West London club announced a policy aimed at protecting player welfare.

The announcement from Chelsea, which stated that “it is no longer safe or sustainable for the players to sign autographs or have selfies taken with fans in an uncontrolled way,” has sparked a wider conversation across the footballing community.

Arsenal’s Kyra Cooney-Cross poses for a selfie with fans after the end of the women’s football friendly match between Arsenal and the A-League All Stars at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on May 24, 2024. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) / –

On Wednesday, Chelsea outlined their plan to replace impromptu fan interactions with more structured “organised opportunities” for meet-and-greet events throughout the season. The club cited safety and sustainability as the core reasons behind the decision.

Asked whether Arsenal were considering a similar move, Jonas Eidevall, manager of Arsenal Women, admitted the club was aware of the growing pressures on players but stopped short of confirming any changes.

“It’s always difficult when you speak about other clubs, because you never know the full context,” Eidevall said. “Our supporters are a massive part of the journey that we’re doing as a team, and we want to find ways to repay that.”

Eidevall acknowledged the challenges in balancing fan engagement with ensuring the welfare and safety of players, especially in light of Arsenal’s increasing fanbase. “I think Arsenal have always been at the forefront in terms of providing security and making sure we have a safe environment for our players, staff, and supporters. That’s the priority,” Eidevall added, hinting that Arsenal’s current policies may already be robust enough to handle the issue.

The question now facing Arsenal is whether the club needs to take further steps to address growing fan interest while safeguarding its players. The club’s men’s and women’s teams are both seeing a rise in their global fanbase, with increased visibility leading to heightened demands for autographs and selfies at matches and training sessions.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MAY 24: Arsenal fans show support during the exhibition match between A-League All Stars Women and Arsenal Women FC at Marvel Stadium on May 24, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Arsenal have long prided themselves on their connection with supporters. The club has hosted multiple fan events and open training sessions, encouraging fan-player engagement. But with growing concerns about player welfare across the sport, some wonder if Arsenal will introduce a more structured approach to such interactions, similar to Chelsea’s new policy.

The increased focus on fan interactions also follows a broader trend in football where clubs are reassessing how to manage relationships between players and supporters. Several clubs have voiced concerns over player burnout, safety risks, and the general logistics of meeting ever-growing demands from fans.

While Eidevall’s comments suggest no immediate change is imminent, the Arsenal hierarchy may eventually have to reconsider their position as other clubs make adjustments. The health and wellbeing of players is becoming a central issue in the modern game, and balancing that with maintaining the club’s relationship with fans will be a challenge Arsenal must navigate carefully.

For now, Arsenal fans will continue to enjoy the close connection they have had with players, but it remains to be seen whether the club will eventually follow Chelsea’s lead and implement more controlled, organised meet-and-greet sessions to manage the growing demands placed on players.