Arsenal underline Mikel Arteta transformation despite being denied major title boost by Man City sucker punch

John Stones scored a 98th-minute equaliser to deny 10-man Arsenal a first win at Manchester City since 2015 in a pulsating 2-2 draw between the title rivals.

The Gunners looked to have survived a second-half onslaught from City a man down, until substitute Stones bundled home in a crowded penalty box.

Erling Haaland’s 10th League goal of the season and 100th for City put the hosts in front inside 10 minutes but Arsenal responded with a brilliant equaliser from full debutant Riccardo Calafiori and a Gabriel header from a corner for a second weekend running.

Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away in first-half stoppage-time and Mikel Arteta instructed his players to park the bus in the second half, with goalkeeper David Raya making a string of fine saves until Stones pounced.

Here are three Arsenal talking points from the Etihad…

Arsenal show mettle but denied landmark result

It is only mid-September but such are the margins between these teams, Arsenal were denied what could have been a huge result in the title race.

The visitors responded magnificently to Haaland’s landmark goal and defended doggedly for the entire second-half, staying disciplined and compact as City had close to total possession, largely on the edge of their opponents’ box.

In some respects, it felt like the scenario that Arteta has been working towards for five years, the biggest possible test of his side’s mettle, grit and character, and the Spaniard must have been pleased with his players’ efforts, in spite of the sickening late sucker-punch.

The soft-centred, fragile Arsenal inherited by Arteta in December 2019 could scarcely have been more comprehensively transformed into a robust, hard-to-beat side, who will do whatever it takes and relish the darker arts.

Their transition from the front-foot, entertaining side of the season before last into a more functional but effective unit was underlined by Arteta’s decision to replace Bukayo Saka with Ben White at half-time, and trust his players to hold City at bay. It very nearly worked.

Gabriel was a colossus at the back and put Arsenal on course for what would have been a statement win

Compare their second half with ten men here to their collapse after Rob Holding was dismissed in the 3-0 defeat at Tottenham in May 2022.

They may be transformed but Arsenal were robbed of the huge psychological boost of beating City here for the first time in seven years, which would have left them with a one-point lead in the title race and full of confidence and belief.

When the dust settles, this will likely be considered a good point for the Gunners, but you would not bet against the late equaliser proving decisive at the end of the campaign.

Could Stones' goal be as significant as his goal-line clearance against Liverpool, which effectively determined the 2018-19 title?

While there were plenty of reasons for Arteta to be encouraged by his side’s efforts, this was also a fresh reminder of just what a formidable opponent they are up against.

Trossard’s dismissal ruins a brilliant spectacle

Arteta pulled his sweater over his head in pure frustration when Trossard was shown a second yellow card for delaying the restart.

Until then, it had been the perfect response from Arsenal to Haaland’s goal, Arteta’s side taking advantage of Rodri hobbling off injured to turn the game on its head.

Trossard, who had already been booked for tug on Savinho, barged into Bernardo Silva from behind and hacked the ball away when referee Michael Oliver blew for a foul.

It is the second time Arsenal have paid a heavy price for the offence after Declan Rice’s controversial dismissal in the home draw with Brighton.

They will be labelled naive and ill-disciplined, while their supporters will cry conspiracy or bemoan bad luck.

Trossard was sent off when he was shown a second yellow card for delaying a restart

Whatever the case, the decision ruined a magnificent spectacle, persuading Arteta to replace Saka with White at the interval and park the bus for 45 minutes.

What had been a pulsating contest between the two best teams in the country became attack against defence, as City set up camp on the edge of Arsenal’s box and spent the entire second half probing for openings.

True, it was an intriguing test of Arsenal’s steel, but it was less engaging than the first half, when Arsenal carried a threat in transition.

The referee will argue that he was following the letter of the law but it is a rule that tends to be enforced inconsistently across the Premier League, underlined by Mateo Kovacic escaping punishment for a similar offence earlier in the first half.

Oliver could easily have used his discretion to ignore Trossard’s offence given the circumstances and kept the match competitive.

Calafiori recovers to mark his debut with a goal

If felt like a classic ‘welcome to the Premier League’ moment when Savinho left Calafiori for dead with an outstanding touch before bursting inside and setting up Haaland.

The Italian, who made his first Arsenal start in place of White, was too tight to Savinho and, at that point, you wondered if he was in for a rough afternoon.

Calafiori, though, is plainly made of stern stuff and his outstanding equaliser, a curling strike which crept inside the far post, ensured his full debut will be remembered for different reasons. He also played his part in Arsenal's second-half rearguard, which deserved plaudits in spite of Stones' late leveller.

Arsenal’s defence was excellent last season but in the fit-again Jurrien Timber, who switched to right-back here, and Calafiori, Arteta now has two impressive options to bolster his options at the back.