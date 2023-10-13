Arsenal U18 coach Jack Wilshere in talks with Colorado Rapids over management role

Jack Wilshere is in the running to become the new head coach of MLS side Colorado Rapids.

The 31-year-old, who is currently the head coach of Arsenal’s Under-18 side, has been interviewed for the job and reports in the USA say he is one of five remaining contenders.

Wilshere has impressed as Arsenal’s Under-18 boss after being appointed to the role last summer following his retirement.

The former midfielder led the Gunners to the FA Youth Cup final last season, where they were defeated by West Ham.

Wilshere is happy at Arsenal, but he has previously stated his desire to one day move into senior management.

Colorado are on the hunt for a new head coach after parting ways with Robin Fraser last month.

They are currently sat bottom of the Western Conference in MLS, having won only five of their 32 matches this season.

Arsenal and Colorado have close ties as both clubs are owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

In January 2022, the Gunners signed USA defender Auston Trusty from the MLS side. He was sold this summer to Sheffield United for around £5million.

Colorado are yet to decide on who their new head coach will be, but Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker and sporting director Edu are keeping in constant contact with Wilshere.

When speaking about Wilshere earlier this year, Mertesacker said: “His ambition naturally is one day to go somewhere and coach a first-team, but I’m not letting him at the moment.”