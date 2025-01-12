Arsenal, Tottenham Attempt to Take Transfer Lead for €12M-Rated PSG Target

Paris Saint-Germain may look to strengthen their left-back options behind Nuno Mendes, with sporting advisor Luís Campos possibly eyeing Belgium for a solution. According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, PSG is interested in Club Brugge’s Maxim De Cuyper.

The 23-year-old, whose contract runs until 2028, is seen as a strong fit for Campos’ recruitment strategy. While AC Milan has also shown interest, PSG may be preparing a solid offer to secure De Cuyper’s services. Transfermarkt values the left-back at €12 million.

As the January transfer window approaches, De Cuyper is attracting even more attention, particularly from Premier League clubs.

What’s the latest on Maxim De Cuyper?

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

PSGInside-Actus reported on Saturday that PSG will need to act quickly for De Cuyper as English clubs have started making offers to Brugge.

Tottenham and Arsenal are the most interested, followed by Chelsea and Manchester City. A German club, whose name has not been revealed, is also interested. It should be noted that PSG is still in contact with the Belgian club and the player. There are other options for his position.

Last month, CaughtOffside reported that the 24-year-old’s consistent performances have drawn the eyes of London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea, with scouts from all three clubs recently attending his matches.

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are also said to be monitoring the situation, though CaughtOffside notes that their interest is still in the early stages.