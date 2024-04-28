Arsenal title hopes boosted after Manchester City lose goalkeeper Ederson to injury: 'It doesn't look good'

(Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes of Manchester City slipping up in the title run-in have been boosted after their first-choice goalkeeper Ederson suffered an injury against Nottingham Forest.

Ederson was forced off at half-time in Sunday’s 2-0 win at the City Ground.

Pep Guardiola said the injury “doesn't look good” and Ederson was seen leaving stadium with his left arm in a sling.

City doctors will assess the Brazilian on Monday but he is now a doubt for their final four games of the season.

City, who are one point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, face Wolves at the Etihad next weekend before finishing with games against Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham.

Losing Ederson would be a blow for the run-in, though Stefan Ortega has done well when he has deputised for him this season.

Ederson leaving the City Ground with his arm in a sling, after getting hurt in the 1st half of Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest 🤕#MCFC pic.twitter.com/GsuXbNAHXl — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) April 28, 2024

Ederson came off worse in a challenge with Forest defender Willy Boly and received treatment on the pitch. He completed the first half but appeared to be holding his shoulder.

City were without Phil Foden and Ruben Dias at Forest due to illness.

Guardiola said: "Ruben had a fever and made the effort to go to Brighton but since coming back from there it has gotten worse. And Phil said today that he doesn't feel good so that is why he couldn't be with us.”

City know they will be champions if they win their remaining four Premier League games.