Arsenal survive derby mayhem to show exactly why they can win the Premier League title

Arsenal players celebrate after clinching victory over Manchester City

It could all have been so different, which is why we might yet have different champions. Arsenal get through it. Not just these utterly gripping last 15 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur, but also three games that could well have ended a supposedly jaded side’s title challenge. This spell has instead propelled Mikel Arteta’s side, although even this third successive victory played out in a way that no one could have foreseen.

It was an emotionally exhausting 3-2 in the north London derby that had earlier been an exhilarating 3-0. It might well serve them, although nobody was thinking that at the time. The relief at the final whistle was all too visible, Arteta’s staff immediately embracing, and the players running over to the away end and jumping up and punching the air in a way that showcased a real release.

The Tottenham Hotspur sound system at that point upped the volume. They still had something to shout about themselves, having displayed immense resolve to come back into it when it all looked like it was falling apart. The problem is that taking heart from such a defeat won’t necessarily mean they overtake Aston Villa in the top four.

They are running out of time, which is pretty much what happened in this game. So much for Arsenal surprisingly cruising through this period in the way they had suggested after going up 3-0 following the 5-0 at Chelsea in midweek, and that restorative 2-0 victory at Wolves. They were instead made to work for every bit. That at least ensures they will now make Manchester City work for this title. At the very least, it looks like this will go the distance.

We might have a finish to match this game. Spurs will instead regret how they started. They’ll know they could have had more here, although it was a game that went down so many different directions. It is the one thing about this fixture. It really never disappoints. This is why there has never been a win by more than three goals in the Premier League era, although Arsenal did initially threaten that. This was the first time in that spell they had been leading by three at half-time at Tottenham.

Even that had an element of illusion, about it, that played into how so much of this spell hasn’t gone as anticipated.

Ange Postecoglou had put Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg specifically to compromise and have a counter to Arsenal’s breaks, but the Dane only served to directly give away the opening goal. Hojbjerg headed into his own goal from a corner after just 15 minutes. The defensive midfielder, both symbolically and significantly, didn’t actually take away Spurs’ impetus. They kept going for it. They realised there were vulnerabilities in Arsenal, not at least at set-pieces. Arteta’s backline repeatedly struggled to deal with Cristian Romero. One of those efforts hit the post.

Just when Arsenal seemed to buckle, then, they were given a reprieve. A Micky van de Ven goal was ruled out for offside. A Dejan Kulusevski fall in the box was waved away. Arsenal went right up the other end as Bukayo Saka scored.

Kai Havertz nods home Arsenal's third goal

Spurs should have really seen what was coming, not least in how Saka struck. The winger’s touch to take Kai Havertz’s ball down was divine, and so distinctive, but what followed was something Postecoglou’s defence would have known was coming. Seeing it and doing something about it, of course, are two very different things. Almost in the manner of Arjen Robben, with a note of Thierry Henry, Saka cut inside to his left and curled the ball around Guglielmo Vicario.

It looked so easy, but wasn’t, a sense that only deepened when Arsenal scored again. It was another set-piece. Havertz was left free to nod in Declan Rice’s corner, with Vicario far from dominant.

Spurs looked like they could collapse. It could have raised all manner of criticisms about Postecoglou’s approach and, while some of those remain, the second half did display its strengths. Spurs keep going. They don’t give in. They instead gave Arsenal real problems.

Some of that was self-inflicted. Arsenal were still so comfortable when David Raya played the ball straight to Romero. If it was unknown what the centre-half was still doing up there, he finished like forward. The game meanwhile ended like a grandstand event. It was 3-1 but it was more than that. Every ball into the box caused anxiety, to the point that Rice then tried to clear but only kicked Ben Davies. Michael Oliver was forced to go to VAR and a penalty was given. Son Heung-min made it 3-2, and then it really was more than that.

This was the title challenge, the run-in, all of it.

Arsenal got through it. Whatever happens next, it will do well to match the tension and mayhem of this.