Arsenal suffer blow to title hopes after throwing away two-goal lead against Aston Villa

Mikel Merino thought he had won the match for Arsenal at the end but VAR intervened

It may still be too early to definitively call time on Arsenal’s Premier League title bid, but the size of this blow to Mikel Arteta’s team cannot be underestimated.

In a parallel universe, this might have been the weekend that Arsenal moved two points behind Liverpool and felt momentum had shifted in their direction. But reality bites for Arsenal and this may prove to be their sliding doors moment in the title race.

On the day Liverpool scored two late goals to beat Brentford, Arsenal failed to hang on to a two-goal lead for a victory that would have kept them on the heels of the leaders. That four-point shift and the way it played out feels significant.

Arsenal have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season, which would suggest that, among other things, Arteta’s team simply do not have the steel needed to chase down Liverpool and get over the line.

Liverpool are now six points clear at the top with a game more to play. It is not an insurmountable challenge, but Arsenal do not appear equipped to go on the kind of run they now need.

Injuries are undoubtedly a mitigating factor, but Arsenal also have themselves to blame for a summer of recruitment that contributed to the fact they only had Raheem Sterling to throw on when they desperately needed inspiration.

Raheem Sterling failed to provide Arsenal with the spark they needed when he came on

Sterling, on loan from Chelsea, may yet contribute something significant to Arsenal’s title bid. But on Saturday all he produced was a foul that earned him a yellow card, when Arteta desperately needed some magic.

It looked like Arsenal’s front men would provide some comfort to those fans who fear they cannot win the title without signing a striker this month, as goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz put them in the most commanding of positions.

Gabriel Martinelli gets on the end of Leandro Trossard's cross to open the scoring in North London! 💥 pic.twitter.com/HOhHh9cxJK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2025

But they were given another reminder about the value of having a real poacher in the team, as striker Ollie Watkins completed a brilliant fightback for Aston Villa with the goal that secured a draw for his team.

Youri Tielemans had headed Villa back into it and hit the post before Watkins netted, as Arsenal also paid the price for their defensive injuries.

Ollie Watkins celebrates his equaliser with the Aston Villa fans and Jacob Ramsey

There had been groans around the Emirates when news of Liverpool’s late win had filtered through ahead of kick-off and by full-time there were boos, which seemed to be for the result and for referee Christopher Kavanagh, who correctly disallowed a late Arsenal goal with the help of VAR.

Arsenal could not have put themselves in a better position after taking the lead in the 35th minute, with a goal that was a reward for a positive first-half in which Martinelli and Leandro Trossard provided a constant threat on either flank.

It was from a Trossard cross that Martinelli ghosted in ahead of Ian Maatsen and managed to get enough on the ball to send it over the line. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who was booed by the home crowd at every opportunity, did his best to keep it out but replays showed the ball had comfortably crossed the line.

Emiliano Martinez just about fails to keep out Gabriel Martinelli's shot

Martinez had produced a good save at his back post in just the sixth minute to stop Martinelli and Trossard had also seen a deflected shot kept out by the Argentine.

Unai Emery’s one change from the Villa team that had beaten Everton was to start Maatsen ahead of Lucas Digne, presumably for his pace.

But Maatsen earned a first-half booking for pulling back Martinelli and was replaced by Digne at the break. It proved to be a game-changing switch from a Villa perspective.

As animated as ever, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery enjoyed a good result back at the Emirates with Villa

William Saliba was missing with hamstring tightness from the midweek victory over Tottenham Hotspur, meaning Arteta was without seven first-team players on Saturday night.

Jurrien Timber had to fill in at centre-back, which meant Thomas Partey deputised at right-back and that eventually caught up with Arsenal as it was Partey who was at fault for Watkins’s equaliser.

Partey also got away with what could have been a nightmare moment in the first half, when he threw the ball straight to Watkins with David Raya miles off his line. But, in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel, Watkins lobbed the ball over the crossbar.

Digne’s first contribution after being sent on at half-time was to make a goal-saving interception from Myles Lewis-Skelly’s low cross after the teenager had got behind Morgan Rogers.

But the home team did not have to wait too long to double their lead. Gabriel played the ball out to Trossard and he managed to send in a cross that Havertz volleyed into the net.

Leandro Trossard finds Kai Havertz in the box who doubles Arsenal's lead 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8Auy4yPEoH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2025

That should have ensured a comfortable second half for the home side, but their two-goal lead lasted only five minutes, as Arsenal switched off. Substitute Lamare Bogarde was allowed space to play a pass out to Digne and he was given far too much time to swing in a delicious cross that Tielemans headed past Raya.

Youri Tielemans heads home from Lucas Digne's cross to pull one back for Villa! 👀 pic.twitter.com/OliwVuSSdZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2025

Tielemans was inches away from levelling the scores barely 60 seconds later as he struck the post with a low drive after Jacob Ramsey had carried the ball into the Arsenal penalty area.

But Villa were level in the 68th minute, when Emery had been preparing to send on Jhon Duran and new signing Donyell Malen. Perhaps aware his number might be about to go up, Watkins raced up the pitch to win his team a free-kick. Arsenal did not properly clear it and Matt Cash produced a superb cross with his weaker left foot to find Watkins at the back post to score.

What a finish from Ollie Watkins to equalise for Aston Villa at the Emirates 💫 pic.twitter.com/Km1ai7Od9A — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 18, 2025

Watkins, who had lost Partey far too easily, celebrated wildly in front of the away supporters and Duran and Malen put their coats back on and sat back on the bench. Duran was later sent on.

Arsenal thought they had snatched a last-gasp win to match Liverpool’s with three minutes remaining as Mikel Merino’s shot deflected past Martinez off Havertz. But a VAR review showed the ball had hit the arm of the German. The goal was ruled out and Arsenal were left to wonder what might have been.

07:53 PM GMT

Watkins on Villa’s and his hopes

“Obviously we had a bit of a bad run before, everyone said we were having a bit of a dodgy season but we win a couple and then we were back in it. You’ve got to be on your toes. I am feeling good, I want to get to that 20 goals... that’s the target and break Gabby’s record, I think.”

07:48 PM GMT

Ollie Watkins speaks after the game

On the handball:

“Seeing it back there I am not sure, I think it’s gone in favour for us. If that was against me I think I would be a little bit disappointed. From that angle I am not sure but that’s what VAR is for.”

“I think we got the goal, Lucas put in an unbelievable ball... we went up the pitch two minutes later and Youri nearly scored again. We got a lot of faith from that... there were chances to be had. We knew they went man for man. Gabriel was coming onto me, Partey was pushing up onto Jacob. There were a few times in the first half I could have done a little better. They were always a little bit open. When I got my goal I felt that we had enough time to push on and get a goal. I think it was about being brave and making passes.”

07:32 PM GMT

Not good enough from Arsenal

Should have done enough for the win but they failed to take chances and were not the best at the back, either. It’s a long way back from here but things can still turn around. It would have to be some turnaround from here.

David Raya's massive hands of little use this evening.

David Raya’s massive hands of little use this evening.

07:27 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

It does not. Not the best delivery and Martinez claims the ball. And Arsenal will be frustrated after blowing a two-goal lead. Furious? Perhaps.

07:26 PM GMT

90+7 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

A final corner for Arsenal. Will it come to anything?

07:25 PM GMT

90+5 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Big chance missed for Arsenal! Lewis-Skelly finds Trossard running into the box, a great ball. It looked close to off-side but he charges into the box but then drags his side-footed shot wide...

Leandro Trossard reacts to a missed chance

07:22 PM GMT

90+2 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Villa get a chance to attack but Tielemans loses the ball. Villa regain possession and Tielemans appears to have a low shot touched wide by Raya but there is no corner awarded.

07:20 PM GMT

90 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Another couple of chances for Arsenal from close range but they fail to convert! Some heroic defending from the Villa lads deep onside their own box. The post is hit by Merino and then Raya saves from the follow-up!

Seven minutes of stoppage time.

07:18 PM GMT

88 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Is that the winner for Arsenal? Rice bursts into the left edge of the box, sends in a cross from the byline which Villa fail to clear... the ball falls towards Mikel Merino who fires into the ground before the ball is deflected, I think, into the back of the net... past Raya. Replays show the ball was deflected, but off Havertz’s arm... there is a check and the goal is wiped off. Back to 2-2.

Trossard does his best to gee up the crowd.

Trossard does his best to gee up the crowd.

07:15 PM GMT

86 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

A chance for Villa, albeit an outside one. Bogarde gets the ball on the edge of the box and fires towards goal. Raya fumbles a little but never any danger of the low shot sneaking in.

07:13 PM GMT

83 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Arsenal still pushing and looking the more likely. Villa defending well but Arsenal looking dangerous on the flanks.

Bogarde of Aston Villa battles for possession with Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal

07:10 PM GMT

81 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Arsenal pushing for a winner but Trossard’s cross, this time at least, is poor and overhit. Villa regroup and Arsenal come again...

07:08 PM GMT

79 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Watkins does indeed come off for Super Sub (TM) Jhon Duran.

07:07 PM GMT

78 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

It looks like Jhon Duran is about to come on. He was poised to come on, for Watkins, just before the goal but Emery decided against it after the equaliser, it seems.

07:05 PM GMT

75 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

Anxiety at the Emirates? I am not there but it sounds a bit more like forceful encouragement at the moment from the stands. A winner would mean Arsenal close the gap to four points having played a game more. At the moment it is six.

07:03 PM GMT

73 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

You sense there is another goal in this game – at least. Chances will come as the game becomes stretched at both ends. Rice isn’t too far away from finding the back of the net with a long-distance curler that just goes wide of Raya’s left hand... and the post.

07:00 PM GMT

Yet another fine cross

We have seen some excellent crosses today and that’s the best of them so far, by Matty Cash. On a plate for Ollie Watkins, who finished fabulously. For all the talk of Arsenal’s issues in attack, it is their defence that has let them down in the second half here. Would William Saliba have made a difference...?

06:58 PM GMT

GOAAAAL! Watkins equalises for Villa!

2-0 up to 2-2! A ball comes in from the right from Cash, it floats over the heads of the defence including Havertz. Partey could have done better and did not attack the ball and waiting free on the edge of the six-yard box is Ollie Watkins who side-foots it up and into the back of the Arsenal net!

Ollie Watkins celebrate

Is the anxiety a symptom or a cause of Villa’s comeback? Either way Villa are level...

Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 2

06:55 PM GMT

Arsenal anxiety...

It always amazes me how quickly anxiety can take over the Emirates stadium. As soon as that Villa goal went in, it’s like it became an entirely different arena. The nervousness must be a product of the desperation for success, as it does to seem to affect Arsenal more than most other clubs.

06:52 PM GMT

63 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 1

Emery is booked and receives a touchline ban for Villa’s next game against West Ham. He booted the ball onto the pitch. A toe punt.

06:51 PM GMT

61 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 1

Villa are nearly level in quick order! Lewis-Skelly plays the ball out but only into the path of Tielemans who is lurking on the edge of the box. It’s well hit and low and deflects behind off the outside of the right post.

06:49 PM GMT

GOAL! Villa get one back!

And there it is! A quick response and Villa halve Arsenal’s lead. Digne swings the ball in from the left and it’s Tielemans who is there to meet it and steer it past Raya!

Digne had loads of space and puts it right on Tielemans’ head, stopping low and beating Mikel Merino. But possibly getting a boot in the head. Another goal made from a superb cross from the left.

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans scores their first goal

Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 1

06:48 PM GMT

58 mins - Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 0

Villa need to find something. And quickly.

06:46 PM GMT

Trossard playing more like an old-school winger?

“We mentioned that Trossard was having a good game, and he’s proved the point with his second assist from the left wing. Both goals were created with left-footed, inswinging crosses. Trossard usually cuts back onto his right side in those scenarios. Perhaps it’s a deliberate ploy for this game to play more like an old-school winger.”

06:45 PM GMT

GOAL! Havertz doubles Arsenal’s lead!

Trossard again on the left, finds Havertz in the box who diverts the ball goalwards and into the back of the net via Martinez’s left leg. Good connection on the volley but it is the cross that makes it, really.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal scores his team's second goal

Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 0

06:43 PM GMT

This is a great image of the goal

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores their first goal past Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez

06:40 PM GMT

51 mins - Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa get the chance to venture outside of their own half but the attack is halted by an offside call...

06:39 PM GMT

47 mins - Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

What have Villa got in this half? What have Arsenal got? Trossard finds Lewis-Skelly on the left and he fires a low cross across the six-yard box but Digne has to divert it behind for a corner. Good move but not enough bodies flying in to attack the ball.

06:35 PM GMT

KICK-OFF! Second-half

We are back under way at the Emirates.

06:18 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

A corner for Arsenal but nothing from it. As Sam says Arsenal are good for their lead having started and ended the half on top but Villa did look dangerous for a good chunk of the half.

06:17 PM GMT

Trossard: getting there

Arsenal’s injury situation means that they desperately need their available attackers to be on top form at the moment. The good news for Arteta is that Trossard, who has had a patchy campaign, appears to be getting there. He was impressive against Spurs in midweek and has had a game here so far.

06:16 PM GMT

45 mins - Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

Two minutes of added time in the first half.

06:15 PM GMT

More from Sam Dean

Arsenal deserve their lead, overall, but Gabriel and Timber have had to produce some really impressive last-ditch defending to stop Watkins running through. They are handling the situation at the moment but the threat is there with the long, straight pass. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) January 18, 2025

06:13 PM GMT

42 mins - Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

Very much more of the same now with Villa having to do a lot of defending without much of an outlet going forwards.

06:10 PM GMT

38 mins - Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

Trossard strikes from inside the box but lashes it over. Think there was offside in the build-up, though it did not get called. Onana has come off injured for Villa, to be replaced by Lamare Bogarde.

06:08 PM GMT

This is what Martinelli offers

Just as I was about to write that the Emirates Stadium was starting to feel a bit subdued, Martinelli produces the opening goal. He can never play like Saka on that right flank (in part because he is right-footed) but he can still offer those back-post runs. He should probably do more of that, in truth. Maatsen is on his heels for Villa.

06:06 PM GMT

GOAL! Arsenal are ahead!

Some patient build-up play from Arsenal and they get the reward. Trossard sends in a dangerous ball across the six-yard box. Martinelli is first to the ball, beating Maatsen, and then pokes it towards goal with the bottom of his boot.

Martinez gets something on it but the ball is looping back over him as he falls backwards and towards the goal. It doesn’t touch the back of the net but the referee indicates that the ball has crossed the line! Maatsen sleeping a bit there.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 0

06:03 PM GMT

32 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Partey gets away with a mistake at the throw-in deep in his own half. Watkins picks the loose ball up and tries to lift it towards goal from just outside the 18-yard-box but it loops over. Panic over.

06:02 PM GMT

31 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Havertz has a good chance in front of goal but fires it straight at Martinez from close range. Good save. And he was offside anyway.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Arsenal's Kai Havertz

06:02 PM GMT

Arteta frustrated at Havertz

Interesting moment here. Odegaard and Merino produced a lovely quick exchange to open up space for Havertz, but the Arsenal striker turned back instead of surging towards Villa’s goal. Arteta was hugely frustrated on the touchline, swinging his arms around. There’s a theory among some supporters that Arteta is so focused on control that he suppresses risk-taking, but his reaction there would suggest the opposite.

06:01 PM GMT

29 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Watkins does pick up the through-ball this time and bursts forward towards goal. However, the Arsenal defence shepherd him wide and then he soon has four red shirts around him and not many options.

Mikel Arteta receives a yellow card for something. Probably chuntering on at the fourth official as he so often does.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta approaches the assistant referee

05:58 PM GMT

27 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Havertz has a shot from distance but drags it well wide. Martinez did not even need to move.

05:55 PM GMT

23 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Watkins continues to make dangerous runs. Tielemans cannot quite pick him out as Timber intercepts at the last moment. He would have been through, though was still some 40-odd yards from goal. He looks dangerous.

Aston Villa's English striker #11 Ollie Watkins (C) vies with Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice (L) and Arsenal's Dutch defender #12 Jurrien Timber (R)

05:53 PM GMT

An edgy game so far...

Arsenal have had more of the ball here, as you would expect, but Villa are carrying a real threat when they go forward. It has required some last-ditch defending from Arsenal to prevent Villa from breaking through. It’s got the feeling of an edgy, tetchy game.

05:52 PM GMT

21 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Odegaard sends in a cross-field ball to Gabriel in the left half of the penalty area. He is free and gets a touch on it but his effort to propel it... somewhere... looked lazy. Villa goal kick.

05:51 PM GMT

20 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Arsenal coming under some pressure at the back. At the other end, though, Maatsen is booked for hauling down a charging Martinelli on the right wing. Deservedly so.

05:49 PM GMT

18 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Trossard shoots from distance. It’s a good effort and Martinez is forced to make an aerial save which he makes look quite dramatic. Gabriel then has to dispossess Watkins in the Arsenal box to snuff out the danger.

Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez in action

05:48 PM GMT

15 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa break, Watkins makes a run but it is not noticed and the best Villa get from it is a throw-in in the final third. Villa coming back into this after barely having a kick in the opening five minutes. They have had nearly three-quarters of possesion in the most recent five minutes.

05:44 PM GMT

12 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

A more substantial Villa attack ends with Raya making a decent save from Maatsen, whose left footed shot is thrashed towards the keeper. A couple of small mistakes at the back from Arsenal causing that.

05:42 PM GMT

10 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa’s first attack ends with Ramsey finding Tielemans before Rice puts it out for a throw-in. A chance for an attacking long throw, though... Cash lines it up...

05:41 PM GMT

9 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

Another corner for Arsenal. Sent in from the left. It’s a bit of a scramble with Martinez on the floor in the six-yard box but Partey following up can only lift it over the bar from five yards out. It was deflected behind, though, so another corner? No. Martinez wins the free-kick after a bit of wrestling.

05:38 PM GMT

7 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

It is mostly Arsenal at the moment, Villa not having much of a kick and almost none in the opposition half, let alone final third. Odegaard goes to ground after Onana climbs on his back. I think he gets a knock on the head in it all.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard in action with Aston Villa's Amadou Onana

05:36 PM GMT

5 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

A second corner for the hosts...

05:34 PM GMT

3 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

A long wait for the corner which is then soon cleared by Villa. Raya sends the ball up field to Rice on the left who takes it very well before firing it in to the far post, where Martinelli is running in. He slips a bit in getting his shot away and it is saved by Martinez. Not sure it was going in, though. Maybe at the back post.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in action

05:32 PM GMT

2 mins - Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 0

A first corner for Arsenal in the opening two minutes...

05:31 PM GMT

KICK-OFF!

We are under way at the Emirates.

05:28 PM GMT

A reminder of the line-ups

05:20 PM GMT

Why are you wearing that snazzy warm-up top?

Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal warms up prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa FC at Emirates Stadium on January 18, 2025 in London, England

If you think you can upstage Unai Emery by wearing that you're very much mistaken.

If you think you can upstage Unai Emery by wearing that you’re very much mistaken.

05:09 PM GMT

Jamie Carragher had his say on Arsenal

Have we already witnessed the peak years of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reign?

“It feels like this Emirates era is heading towards a crossroads, with Arsenal in the middle of a high-stakes game. This will either be one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history – ending a 21-year wait for the Premier League title – or a campaign which ends amid a highly-charged post-season review into how they squandered their best chance to become champions in two decades.”

That is what the Telegraph Sport columnist wrote in his latest missive. Read the full column here.

05:06 PM GMT

Saliba a big loss

“Arsenal came into this week with severe problems with attacking injuries, and now they have defensive issues to worry about, too. William Saliba is missing today with a ‘minor issue’, according to the club. He was seen holding his hamstring at the end of Wednesday’s derby victory over Tottenham Hotspur. “To lose Saliba at any time would be a significant issue for Arsenal. To lose him before a match against Ollie Watkins – a player who loves running in behind the opposition defence – is especially problematic. Full-back Jurrien Timber will move into the centre-back position.”

05:05 PM GMT

Arteta on Saliba and the match ahead

“He felt something post match, something muscular. We don’t think it’s too much but he wasn’t feeling good enough to play. We will assess the situation. We need to do further tests to understand what he’s got. What is given is a lot is the fact that we face it and we go again. “Depending on their approach really, because they have various approaches... they have good patterns. It depends on our behaviour as well.”

04:57 PM GMT

Bad news for Arsenal fans...

After being held for most of the game, two late Darwin Núñez goals have given Liverpool a late victory at Brentford. That puts them seven points clear with both sides having played 21 games. Plenty of time for Arsenal or Forest to claw that back, though.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025

You would rather be in Liverpool's position, though. Obviously.

You would rather be in Liverpool’s position, though. Obviously.

04:49 PM GMT

Arsenal look to beat rivals to exciting Norwegian talent Sverre Nypan

Some transfer news from Arsenal as we approach deadline day (still a few weeks away, to be fair).

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Norwegian teenager Sverre Nypan, Telegraph Sport understands. Nypan, a prodigious 18-year-old midfielder who has already made more than 50 appearances for Rosenborg in the Norwegian top flight, is regarded as one of the most talented young players in Europe.

Read more here.

04:39 PM GMT

Villa’s last six games in all competitions

Won 1-0 vs Everton (A)

Won 2-1 vs West Ham (H)

Won 2-1 vs Leicester (H)

Won 2-1 vs Man City (H)

Lost 2-1 vs Nottingham Forest (A)

Won 3-2 vs RB Leipzig (A)

Decent.

04:33 PM GMT

Arsenal last six games in all competitions

Won 2-1 vs Spurs (H)

Lost (1-1 and then 5-3 on pens) vs Man Utd (H)

Lost 2-0 vs Newcastle (H)

Drew 1-1 with Brighton (A)

Won 3-1 vs Brentford (A)

Won 1-0 vs Ipswich (H)

04:27 PM GMT

No Saliba... and here is why

William Saliba misses out with a minor issue. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 18, 2025

That clears that up then.

04:26 PM GMT

Team news – how they line up

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya, Partey, Timber, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Rice, Odegaard, Trossard, Martinelli, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Kacurri, Jorginho, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling

Aston Villa

Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Kamara, Tielemans, Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

Subtitutes: Olsen, Gauci, Bogarde, Nedeljkovic, Digne, Buendia, Bailey, Malen, Duran

04:22 PM GMT

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage for Arsenal vs Aston Villa, the final Premier League kick-off of the day. Fair to say it has been a mixed month or so from Mikel Arteta’s men but most of their poorer performances have come in cup competitions rather than the league, where they remain one of the form teams.

Obviously a dramatic defeat by Manchester United last week in the FA Cup was not what they wanted, but just two points dropped from their last five games means they have been keeping up the pressure on league leaders Liverpool. The margin was down to four points, albeit with a game in hand for Arne Slot’s men.

There have been some criticisms of Arsenal in recent weeks, that they have become very good at defending but lack the cutting edge needed to win the league. Whilst their lacking an out-and-out striker is definitely a negative, the main issue has been more of a failure to convert the chances rather than create them. Certainly Man Utd should have been dispatched long before the game went into extra time. Anyway, this is a chance for Arsenal to keep up the pressure on Liverpool.

Their opponents today are having a more mixed time of it. After a strong start – they were fourth after nine games – their form became patchy at best and poor at worst. It all came after some excellent results in the Champions League, particularly against Bayern Munich, they have faltered.

They currently sit eighth in the Premier League with two wins, a draw and a loss in their last five games. The positive for them is that they have managed to turn it around with a good run of results recently, to put them in that tight group that is chasing the Champions League places.

Victory today would certainly help their cause but that is a big ask. Arsenal have the best home record in the division, drawing three and winning the other seven of their 10 games at the Emirates this season. By contrast Villa have won four out of 10 of their away games. Still, it is only 90 minutes and anything – within the confines of reality – can happen.