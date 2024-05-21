Arsenal: Stina Blackstenius signs new contract to end speculation over future

Firepower: Stina Blackstenius has scored 43 goals in 83 games (PA)

Arsenal striker Stina Blackstenius has ended speculation around her future by signing a new contract with the club.

The Swede’s previous deal had been due to expire this summer and she was attracting plenty of interest.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were all keen to sign Blackstenius, who has been Arsenal’s top scorer in each of the past two seasons.

Standard Sport, however, reported last week that Arsenal were confident of beating off competition from abroad and the club have now tied down Blackstenius to fresh terms.

“I’m so happy to have signed a new contract here at Arsenal,” said Blackstenius. “In the space of two and a half years, this club has come to feel like home – that’s thanks to my team-mates and the staff of course, but most of all because of our wonderful supporters.

“There is such a special atmosphere around this club and we are all hungry to achieve more together. Your support means the world to me and I can’t wait to get back here to go again next season.”

Arsenal have decided to let fellow striker Vivianne Miedema leave this summer following the expiration of her contract, making it all the more vital they kept Blackstenius.

Miedema is understood to be in advanced talks with Manchester City, who are the favourites to sign her.

Blackstenius has shown her ability to lead the line for Arsenal since joining in January 2022, scoring 43 goals in 83 appearances, and head coach Jonas Eidevall is delighted to have secured her future.

“Her goalscoring naturally takes a lot of the focus, but Stina’s game is so much more than that,” he said. “She’s incredibly hard-working and brings so much to the team with her clever running and physicality. I know she’ll continue to be a huge part of what we’re building here at the club.”