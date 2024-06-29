Arsenal set for transfer windfall as Chelsea agree Omari Hutchinson deal with Ipswich

Arsenal are set to pocket a decent financial windfall from Ipswich’s imminent signing of Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson.

The newly-promoted Tractor Boys have agreed a club-record deal for the Jamaican international worth £22.5million after he shone on loan at Portman Road last season.

Hutchinson scored 11 goals and laid on six assists in 50 appearances across all competitions as Kieran McKenna’s side finished as runners-up to eventual Championship winners Leicester, achieving a second successive promotion and a first return to the Premier League since 2002.

Such a transfer will also include a tidy profit for Arsenal, who inserted a sell-on clause into the deal when they sold Hutchinson back to London rivals Chelsea after seven years in the summer of 2022. Standard Sport understands that such a clause is in the region of 15 to 20 per cent.

On the move: Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson is set to seal a permanent return to Ipswich (Getty Images)

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have also put a 25 per cent sell-on clause of their own in the deal to sell Hutchinson to Ipswich and will also retain the right to match any future bids that the club receive for the player.

The 20-year-old - who also spent time in Charlton’s youth academy - will leave Stamford Bridge having only made two senior appearances for Chelsea in total, both as a substitute under Graham Potter in back-to-back defeats by Manchester City across a span of four days in the Premier League and FA Cup back in early January 2023.

Hutchinson’s exit will follow that of Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, who completed a £35m switch to Aston Villa on Friday. Hakim Ziyech has also now sealed a permanent free transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray after a successful loan spell.

Chelsea have already signed young Brazilian winger Estevao Willian from Palmeiras this summer in a deal that could eventually be worth £51m, while on Saturday they announced the £19m arrival of teenage midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa.

The Blues also remain in talks with Leicester over reuniting new boss Enzo Maresca with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and are closing in on deals for both Barcelona youth striker Marc Guiu and Boca Juniors’ teenage defender Aaron Anselmino.

Leeds midfielder Archie Gray is another player subject to interest from Chelsea during a busy start to the summer transfer window.