Arsenal seal late move for Raheem Sterling after whirlwind talks with Chelsea

Arsenal have signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea after whirlwind negotiations in the final few hours of deadline day.

Sterling has joined the Gunners on a straight loan deal for the rest of the season.

Arsenal have been in the market for a forward all summer and moved for Sterling to bolster their attacking options for their latest Premier League title bid.

Mikel Arteta worked with Sterling at Manchester City and believes he can help the 29-year-old back to something like his best form.

Sterling was desperate to leave Chelsea after being frozen out by Enzo Maresca and stripped of his No7 shirt at Stamford Bridge.

He was the second new arrival at Arsenal on deadline day, after the Gunners brought in Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on loan to provide back-up for David Raya following the £25 departure of Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton.

Sterling has been the subject of an enquiry from Juventus last week but wanted to remain in the Premier League in a bid help resurrect his England career.

After agreeing a deal for Sterling, Arsenal have allowed Reiss Nelson to join Premier League new boys Ipswich on loan.