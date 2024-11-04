Arsenal release statement to confirm Edu resignation as Josh Kroenke sends message

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have confirmed that Edu has resigned as the club’s sporting director.

He said in a statement: “This was an incredibly hard decision to make.

"Arsenal has given me the opportunity to work with so many amazing people and the chance to be a part of something so special in the club’s history.

“It has been a special journey and I thank Stan, Josh, Tim and Lord Harris for the support they’ve given me. “I’ve loved working with so many great colleagues across our men’s, women’s and academy teams, especially Mikel, who has become a great friend.

“Now it is time to pursue a different challenge. Arsenal will always remain in my heart. I wish the club and its supporters only good things and all the very best.”

Josh Kroenke said: We respect Edu’s decision and thank him for his immense contribution and dedication to drive the club forward.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well. We are all so fond of him and the positive energy he brings to everything and everyone.

“Change and evolution is a part of our club. We remain focused on our strategy and winning major trophies. Our succession plan will reflect this continued ambition.”