Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: Leandro Trossard proves value again as David Raya bails out Jakub Kiwior

On target: Leandro Trossard scored for Arsenal on the stroke of half-time (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League table by beating Wolves at Molineux.

In a scrappy game, Leandro Trossard scored the opening goal just before half-time and Martin Odegaard added a second late on.

Neither side created very much all game and, in the end, Arsenal held on for a vital 2-0 win.

The victory means the Gunners are now back top of the Premier League, with Manchester City a point behind them.

Simon Collings was at Molineux to rate the Arsenal players...

David Raya 7

Made a brilliant save in the first half to deny Joao Gomes. Very neat and tidy with his overall performance.

Ben White 7

An outsider for Arsenal’s player of the season. Always plays and just so consistent. Solid again.

William Saliba 7

Other than one sloppy pass midway through the first half, he was calm and composed. Rarely troubled by Wolves.

Gabriel 7

Form has dipped over the last fortnight, but much better tonight. Dominant physically and in the air.

Jakub Kiwior 5

Had a very shaky first half and was bailed out by Raya making a great save from Joao Gomes. Steadier after the break.

Martin Odegaard 7

One of those who looks shattered, however he kept going here. Sharp in patches and scored a late second for Arsenal.

Declan Rice 7

Another who is feeling the effects of Arsenal’s busy run. Restored to the No6 role and put in a solid performance.

Kai Havertz 6

Back in midfield and was an important presence for Arsenal. Won plenty of headers and battled well.

Bukayo Saka 6

Had a good old battle with Toti Gomes, who was on Saka from the start. Had the odd lively moment, but pretty quiet.

Gabriel Jesus 7

Did excellently for Arsenal’s first goal, plucking the ball out of the sky and teeing up Trossard. Looked sharper than in recent weeks.

Leandro Trossard 7 | Star player

Opened the scoring with an effort off the outside of his boot. It was either a wonder finish or a shank - but Arsenal won’t care.

Subs

Gabriel Martinelli (Trossard 72’) 6

Brief cameo for the Brazilian, who will most likely start against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Thomas Partey (Jesus 80’) N/A

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah