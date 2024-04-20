Arsenal player ratings vs Wolves: Leandro Trossard proves value again as David Raya bails out Jakub Kiwior
Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League table by beating Wolves at Molineux.
In a scrappy game, Leandro Trossard scored the opening goal just before half-time and Martin Odegaard added a second late on.
Neither side created very much all game and, in the end, Arsenal held on for a vital 2-0 win.
The victory means the Gunners are now back top of the Premier League, with Manchester City a point behind them.
Simon Collings was at Molineux to rate the Arsenal players...
David Raya 7
Made a brilliant save in the first half to deny Joao Gomes. Very neat and tidy with his overall performance.
Ben White 7
An outsider for Arsenal’s player of the season. Always plays and just so consistent. Solid again.
William Saliba 7
Other than one sloppy pass midway through the first half, he was calm and composed. Rarely troubled by Wolves.
Gabriel 7
Form has dipped over the last fortnight, but much better tonight. Dominant physically and in the air.
Jakub Kiwior 5
Had a very shaky first half and was bailed out by Raya making a great save from Joao Gomes. Steadier after the break.
Martin Odegaard 7
One of those who looks shattered, however he kept going here. Sharp in patches and scored a late second for Arsenal.
Declan Rice 7
Another who is feeling the effects of Arsenal’s busy run. Restored to the No6 role and put in a solid performance.
Kai Havertz 6
Back in midfield and was an important presence for Arsenal. Won plenty of headers and battled well.
Bukayo Saka 6
Had a good old battle with Toti Gomes, who was on Saka from the start. Had the odd lively moment, but pretty quiet.
Gabriel Jesus 7
Did excellently for Arsenal’s first goal, plucking the ball out of the sky and teeing up Trossard. Looked sharper than in recent weeks.
Leandro Trossard 7 | Star player
Opened the scoring with an effort off the outside of his boot. It was either a wonder finish or a shank - but Arsenal won’t care.
Subs
Gabriel Martinelli (Trossard 72’) 6
Brief cameo for the Brazilian, who will most likely start against Chelsea on Tuesday.
Thomas Partey (Jesus 80’) N/A
Subs not used: Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Nketiah