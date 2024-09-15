Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Gabriel the hero as Jurrien Timber has best Gunners game yet

Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Gabriel the hero as Jurrien Timber has best Gunners game yet

Gabriel scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal earned a priceless win at their rivals Tottenham.

Despite being without a string of first-team players, including captain Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, the Gunners battled to a 1-0 win.

Gabriel was the hero, powering home a header midway through the second-half after rising to meet Bukayo Saka’s corner.

The win means Arsenal move up to second in the Premier League and are just two points off Manchester City ahead of their trip to the Etihad next week.

Simon Collings was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 8

Continued his fine form this season. Made a number of good saves early on and was solid all afternoon. Grown into a goalkeeper with a real presence about him.

Ben White 6

Struggled to deal with Heung-Min Son, especially in the opening stages. Got better as the game went on, but not at his best.

William Saliba 8

Booked in the opening 15 minutes, however that didn’t impact him. Dominant at the back and so assured on the ball, too.

Gabriel 9 | Star player

Scored a thumping header to give Arsenal the three points. Capped off a brilliant performance. Made so many important blocks.

Jurrien Timber 8

Probably his best game in an Arsenal shirt. Looked really sharp, both going forward and defensively as well.

Jurrien Timber enjoyed his best game in an Arsenal shirt (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jorginho 6

Captain for the day in the absence of Martin Odegaard. Struggled to control the game, but worked tirelessly off the ball.

Thomas Partey 7

Started the first four games of a season for the first time in his Arsenal career. Came up with a few important headers and blocks when needed.

Bukayo Saka 7

Assisted the all-important goal with a great corner from the right. Didn’t have masses of ball or chances to make an impact.

Gabriel Martinelli 6

Missed a good chance in the first-half when Trossard played him. Final ball lacking at times, however he tracked back well.

Kai Havertz 6

Played alongside Trossard, almost as a front-two at times. Few nice touches, although link-play not as productive as usual.

Leandro Trossard 6

Started as a striker as Arteta mixed up his formation. Played a few dangerous ball through for Trossard. Busy off the ball.

Substitutions

Raheem Sterling (Martinelli 80’) N/A

Gabriel Jesus (Trossard 80’) N/A

Ethan Nwaneri (Saka 86’) N/A

Subs not used: Neto, Kacurri, Kiwior, Heaven, Lewis-Skelly, Kabia.