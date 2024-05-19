Arsenal player ratings vs Everton: Gabriel Martinelli lively in absence of Bukayo Saka; Thomas Partey clumsy
Arsenal ended the season with a 2-1 win over Everton but it was not enough for a first Premier League title in 20 years after Manchester City beat West Ham 3-1.
The Gunners fell behind to Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick but hit back before the interval through Takehiro Tomiyasu’s well-taken strike.
Kai Havertz ensured Arsenal did their job with a late winner from close range but City’s result meant the Gunners had to settle for second place again.
Here’s how we rated the Arsenal players…
Powerless to keep out Gueye’s deflected free-kick but plucked a Dominic Calvert-Lewin effort out of the air on one of the rare occasions he was called into action.
Involved in the build up to Arsenal’s equaliser but looked a little jaded and was replaced by the returning Jurrien Timber in the second half.
Snuffed out a number of Everton counter-attacks in a characteristically assured display.
Gabriel 6
Found Calvert-Lewin a handful on occasion. Forced off injured on the hour.
Takehiro Tomiyasu 8
Took his goal calmly in a positive attacking display from left-back, having earlier headed Arsenal’s first chance of the afternoon wide. Moved to centre-half for the final 30 minutes.
Clumsy off the ball and conceded the free-kick leading to Everton’s opener. His passing was also erratic and it was no great surprise when he was substituted.
Had a couple of decent sights of goal, scuffing an early shot straight at England teammate Jordan Pickford. Not at his commanding best but important in stopping Everton transitions.
Made both Arsenal goals, with a smart cut-back for Tomiyasu and an air-shot into the path of Havertz for the winner. Arsenal’s most effective player.
Forced a smart save from Pickford after an excellent run in the first half and was very lively in Bukayo Saka’s usual position on the right. Took a battering from James Tarkowski, who twice went through him with big challenges.
Struggled to make any impact on the game in a disappointing final appearance of the season.
Kai Havertz 7
Scored the winner from close range after good work by Gabriel Jesus and Odegaard. Headed onto the woodwork in the second half – albeit from an offside position. Pressed well from the front.
Substitutes
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Gabriel 60’) 7
Composed in the final half-hour at left-back.
Jurrien Timber (White 69’) 7
Got a great reception on his long-awaiting return from injury suffered in the opening game of the season. Added some impetus down the right flank.
Emile Smith Rowe (Partey 69’) 7
Made a positive impact and went close to a winner when his volley from Martinelli’s cross struck the bar.
Gabriel Jesus (Trossard 78’) 7
Instrumental in the winning goal, nicking possession and playing in Odegaard. A decisive cameo.
Not used: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Timber, Kiwior, Jorginho.