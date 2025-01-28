Arsenal must now sign ‘superb finisher’ on loan after Fabrizio Romano update – opinion

Arsenal must now sign ‘superb finisher’ on loan after Fabrizio Romano update – opinion

Arsenal have been exploring the transfer market for a new striker, but they are not close to signing anyone at the moment.

Manager Mikel Arteta will want a fresh solution before the deadline, and the Gunners have now received an untimely boost.

Mathys Tel has decided to leave Bayern Munich for a new challenge before the transfer window closes, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman is open to assessing all options. He is willing to accept a pure loan, a loan with a buy option, a loan with a buy obligation or a permanent transfer.

In our view, the door is open for the Gunners to swoop for his services.

Tel can be considered as a big market opportunity

The 19-year-old has played second fiddle to Harry Kane at Bayern this term. He has registered just one assist from less than 400 minutes of playing time.

The former Rennes graduate is a vastly better player. He will surely want the guarantee of playing time from the starting line-up to leave Bayern this winter.

With the inconsistent form of Kai Havertz up front, Tel could be assured a regular starting spot under Arteta if he were to make an instant impression.

The youngster can also operate from the left or right wing. His versatility means he could make the XI even when Havertz is picked to lead the attack.

Tel has immense potential. He is quick with the ball at his feet and can dribble past opponents. He most importantly has an eye for goal which would benefit Arsenal.

The Frenchman generates plenty of power in his shots and has been described as a ‘superb finisher‘ by Thomas Muller.

We believe the Gunners should explore a loan deal for the talented wonderkid with an option to buy.

In that way, they can assess whether he can adapt to the demands of Premier League football.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com