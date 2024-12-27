Arsenal must get creative to find Bukayo Saka solution as Mikel Arteta steps into the unknown

Arsenal must get creative to find Bukayo Saka solution as Mikel Arteta steps into the unknown

Mikel Arteta is not quite sure how his Arsenal team will look without Bukayo Saka in it, but one thing he does know is that they will be “different”.

Arsenal are set to be without Saka for “many weeks” after he tore his hamstring during the Gunners’ victory at Crystal Palace last Saturday and it will force Arteta into a major rethink.

The Spaniard had to cope without his captain, Martin Odegaard, for nearly two months earlier this season, but no player has been more crucial to Arteta during his time at Arsenal than Saka.

The winger has made 230 appearances for Arsenal since Arteta was appointed in December 2019, which is 41 more than any other player.

Saka is the top scorer of Arteta’s time at Arsenal with 68 goals. The next best tally is 38, achieved by both Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

When it comes to assists, Saka is also Arteta’s top performer with 58 - which is 28 more than Odegaard in second place.

“We have to look internally at what we have and be creative,” said Arteta. “How can we mould the squad? How can we adapt to the circumstances and be different? We cannot pretend to be the same.

Sidelined: Arsenal fear that Bukayo Saka could be out until March after tearing his hamstring against Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

“We’re going to have to be different and try to find the best way to do it and be very competitive and win a lot of games.

“Trying to be the same, but worse? This, I don’t want. Someone trying to do Bukayo? That player has to be him. That’s it. That’s the direction.”

This stretch of games without Saka is a step into the unknown for Arsenal, and so perhaps it is no surprise that Arteta isn’t quite sure how the team will set up.

Raheem Sterling picking up a knee injury last week has only added to that as the Chelsea loanee would have most likely just come straight into the side to replace Saka.

His absence means Arteta is without both the natural right wingers in his squad and so the need to get creative is clear.

Arteta listed five players who could play on the right when asked for options earlier this week - Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Martinelli. January also offers Arsenal the chance to go into the market for a solution, although it is a notoriously difficult window to shop in.

Martinelli is currently the frontrunner to get the nod. The Brazilian usually plays on the left, but he was switched to the right when Saka limped off last week.

The Brazilian has struggled for form this season, however he did well out on the right against Crystal Palace. His cross helped create Arsenal’s third goal and he scored their fourth.

“He played the last game [of last season] there against Everton in the last match of the season. He did really well,” said Arteta.

“I think he did really well again the other day [against Crystal Palace]. He scored a goal, he created an assist.

“Gabi loves it - you give him a challenge and he wants to do it today if he can. He’s a player that likes responsibility and likes having a bigger role.”

Arteta talked up Martinelli earlier this week but also stressed how it is for “all the players to take responsibility” - and that is where the real solution may lie.

Having a direct replacement for Saka is unrealistic, in the same way Liverpool do not really have one for Salah

Martinelli may have stepped up against Palace, however it could be that Trossard needs to against Ipswich on Friday or Nwaneri has to when Arsenal head to Brentford on New Year’s Eve.

Having a direct replacement for Saka is unrealistic, in the same way Liverpool do not really have one for Mohamed Salah. Instead, they have other options.

It is the same for Arsenal, with this run a real test for Arteta and one that he believes will make him a better coach.

“You need to rediscover players in different positions, relationships,” he said. “It’s a really good exercise and the boys are willing to do anything we demand them to do. It’s a great one.”