Arsenal: Mikel Merino reveals 'everything is starting to click' as he vows to have creative impact for Gunners

Mikel Merino says he is feeling at home at Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Merino believes “everything is starting to click” for him at Arsenal and he is ready to show how he is more than a ‘duel monster’.

Merino signed for Arsenal in the summer from Real Sociedad as part of a deal that could eventually be worth over £30million.

The midfielder arrived with a different reputation to Spanish players who have graced the Premier League in the past, such as playmakers Cesc Fabregas and David Silva.

Merino won more duels than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues last season, while he also ranked first in La Liga for tackles in the opposition third.

The 28-year-old has lived up to that reputation at Arsenal and he is second in the Premier League for duels this season - but Merino insists there is a creative side to his game.

“I might be big and strong, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have the other qualities,” he says.

“Obviously, I’m not a David Silva style of player. But all those pass-first mentality, pass and move, keep the ball, don’t feel the pressure when you have a player on your back - I think those are things that I have in my game.

“It’s about just trying to develop it. But obviously, I’m not going to be the player who moves in the pocket like David Silva did or moves in the pocket like [Andres] Iniesta did. I’m a different kind of player. But yeah, I also have the same mentality as they had.”

Mikel Merino insists he can have a creative influence on the Arsenal side (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Merino signed for Arsenal towards the end of August after negotiations with Real Sociedad rumbled on.

It came off the back of the midfielder not playing any pre-season football as he was away helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Merino was then disrupted further when he joined Arsenal after injuring his shoulder in his very first training session.

The Spaniard was unable to make his debut until October but, now he has enjoyed a run of games, Merino believes a corner has been turned.

“I think everything is starting to click for me. I’m starting to finally understand everything perfectly,” he says.

“I know the rhythms in the team. I know the rhythms in the training sessions. I’m starting to build a relationship with everyone at a deeper level, which needs time. I think this is the right place for me.

“This is a club where you have huge pressure every single game. But as we like to say, pressure is a privilege. If you have pressure, it means that you are fighting for the huge things.

“When I came back, I didn’t have a proper pre-season to prepare my legs, to prepare my body, my lungs to this pacey league.

“But I think right now I’m reaching my best level in terms of physicality. And yeah, we’ll see in the future. Maybe what was a bad thing becomes a good one because at the end of the season, I’m the fresher one. Who knows?”

I think everything is starting to click for me. I’m starting to finally understand everything perfectly

Mikel Merino

Merino has only been at Arsenal for five months but he already feels settled. He lives near the club’s training ground in London Colney and spends his spare time relaxing with his wife and walking their dog.

It is one of the ways the 28-year-old switches off from the pressures of playing for Arsenal, while he has also carried on a method that worked during Spain’s march to winning the Euros this summer.

“In the summer, in the Euros, I was with my friends from Sociedad in the national team, so we played a lot of board games,” says Merino.

“We love cards. Some afternoons, me and my wife would play. But yeah, those are just small tricks to get your head out of football. You just spend maybe half an hour playing some game that makes you laugh, makes you have a good time, and you forget about everything.”

Merino has been reading plenty of books, too. Biographies are his preferred topic, particularly those around basketball. His mother was a professional player and Merino also enjoyed playing the sport in his youth.

“I’m interested in books that can be helpful for me,” he says. “Other athletes’ books like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan, all these biographies that can help me take something that these great athletes did that worked for them and to see if I can adapt this to my game or my life and see if it's useful for me too.

“There is similarities with basketball [and football], there is similarities with American football as well.

Arsenal midfielder has read books of several basketball players (NBAE via Getty Images)

“Set-pieces is something that in today’s game is huge, is crucial. Everything is about details and you can learn from other sports as well.”

Merino was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United on Sunday, when the Gunners will wear an all-white kit to make their ‘No More Red’ campaign.

It is the fourth year Arsenal have done so, with the initiative based around tackling knife crime in young people and youth violence.

“For me as a player, it’s just a really proud moment to see that the club is trying to connect with the community in this aspect where knife violence is something that everyone wishes to stop,” says Merino.

“Our community, our fans are one of the main reasons why we play and why we want to win games, not only for ourselves, but also for them to be happy.

“Wearing this kit is going to be a really proud moment for us, trying to represent and trying to show and fight for their wellness.”