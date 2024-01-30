Arsenal: Mikel Arteta knows it is time to exorcise ghosts and make a title statement

The City Ground holds painful memories for Mikel Arteta.

It was there two years ago where Amazon's fly-on-the-wall documentary caught a furious Arteta ripping into his players in the dressing room after Arsenal crashed out of the FA Cup.

Last season, it was where their title bid ended, as a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest confirmed Manchester City as champions.

"I was devastated," said Arteta about that loss in May. "I remember being in one room and in a difficult place, because then you realise that everything you have done, all the hope and joy that you have created, is not happening. That's the only picture and feeling that I had there."

Tonight, Arsenal can lay those ghosts to rest at the start of what could be a huge week in the title race.

Mikel Arteta said last season's loss at the City Ground left his 'devastated' (PA)

The game at Forest is followed on Sunday by a showdown with Premier League leaders Liverpool at Emirates Stadium.

Forest are only four points above the relegation zone and this will be their first top-flight game at home since the club was charged with breaching the Premier League's financial rules, so Arsenal can expect a highly-charged atmosphere.

The Gunners got their season back on track after three straight defeats with a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace 10 days ago, but Arteta has warned they "have to catch up" in the title race.

A win on a potentially tricky night would move Arsenal to within two points of Liverpool and also send out a message about their title ambitions.

A combination of the Premier League winter break and a free weekend after their FA Cup exit means Arsenal should be refreshed, having looked out on their feet a month ago.

Tonight will be just their third game in January — and Arteta has had nine days to prepare for it.

Arsenal might have crumbled on their past two trips to the City Ground, but they have shown an added resilience this season.

Declan Rice and Gabriel should be passed fit to start (Getty Images)

Declan Rice has helped bring steel to their midfield and he is expected to have recovered from a hamstring niggle to start tonight, though Arsenal are still without Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has been out since October with a thigh injury and, despite training with the squad last week, is not ready to make his comeback. Equally important as Rice this season has been the form of William Saliba and Gabriel.

Saliba missed the defeat at Forest last season — and the final 10 games of the run-in — with a back injury, and his absence was felt.

Gabriel, who should overcome a knock on his knee to start tonight, struggled without Saliba. But, now reunited, the centre-back pair have helped Arsenal have the second-best defence in the Premier League this season.

It is in attack where the Gunners have struggled, although the win over Palace showed signs of promise. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, in particular, looked rejuvenated after a break.

Forest have proved an entertaining watch under former Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and his four Premier League games in charge have seen 17 goals.

An open game would suit an Arsenal attack hungry for goals, while the Gunners may also profit from the Forest squad being stretched. They have six players at the Africa Cup of Nations — more than any other Premier League team — and on-loan Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is ineligible to play tonight.