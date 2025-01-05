Arsenal, Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for star who is ‘second-best’ in the world in his role

Arsenal and Liverpool have been mentioned as clubs keen on signing Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old Spanish international was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool at the start of the season but he ended up staying at Real Sociedad.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are now keen on signing the player and the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will rival them for his signature. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to move to the Premier League.

Zubimendi has established himself as a key player for club and country. He could prove to be a superb addition to the Arsenal midfield. Jorginho is past his peak and he will need to be replaced. Zubimendi will add control and composure to the Arsenal midfield and he will help out defensively as well.

Similarly, Liverpool need more depth in the middle of the park and Zubimendi seems like the ideal fit for them. The player has a £51 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if the Reds are willing to pay up.

The player is entering the peak years of his career and he will want to compete at the highest level. Joining an elite club will be quite attractive for him.

Martin Zubimendi in action for Spain (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Real Madrid keen on Martin Zubimendi

Meanwhile, Real Madrid need to plan for a future without the likes of Luka Modric and it is no surprise they are keen on the Real Sociedad star. It will be interesting to see if they can win the race for his signature.

Spanish national team manager Luis De la Fuente recently described him as the “second-best” holding midfielder in the world, and he could transform all three clubs in the middle of the park.