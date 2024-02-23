Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United confirm huge pre-season fixtures in USA

Arsenal have confirmed that they will face both Manchester United and Liverpool as part of their pre-season tour of the USA this summer.

The Gunners will take on Manchester United at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles - where they beat Barcelona last year in an eight-goal thriller - on July 27.

Then, four days later on July 31, Arsenal will battle Liverpool in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fierce rivals United and Liverpool will also lock horns at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina on August 3.

Arsenal have never previously played against fellow Premier League title contenders Liverpool in the USA, but took on Manchester United last summer.

The game was a huge success and sold out the the 80,000-capacity MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where United won 2-0 after goals from captain Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho.

United also then got the better of Arsenal in a post-match penalty shootout after a miss by new signing Fabio Vieira.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said of the club’s latest pre-season plans: “Our plans for pre-season are taking great shape.

“Playing against two strong teams in great stadiums in front of so many of our supporters will provide Mikel [Arteta] and the squad with a strong test and great experience ahead of the new season.

“We know how great SoFi Stadium is after our sold-out match there last year. The facilities are incredible and we’re excited to return. We look forward to making further announcements about our trip soon.”

Arsenal have a huge following in the USA and their decision to return this summer will go down well with supporters across the Atlantic.

Gunners boss Arteta added: “It’s great to be visiting the US again this summer. Our matches against Manchester United and Liverpool will be great preparation ahead of the new season.

“Our tour last year was a real success and it’s always an amazing experience to play in front of our passionate supporters in the US. We’re looking forward to returning and seeing everyone again.”