Arsenal, Liverpool, & Man United dealt huge blow as January target makes huge transfer decision





Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Dani Olmo.

Olmo’s long-term future at Spotify Camp Nou has come under intense scrutiny, with the club struggling to raise funds to register him for the remainder of the season.

Barca have been clutching at straws in their bid to keep the 2024 European Championship winner beyond the January transfer window.

The Catalan giants initially launched a court appeal to register Olmo earlier in December but it was turned down.

Their second appeal for the precautionary registration of the Spanish forward was also rejected, meaning he can’t play for the club from January 1 onwards.

Refusing to throw in the towel, Barca decided to take the issue to the magistrate court but received a similar response on Monday.

Multiple reports claim they’re ready to use money from the sale of VIP boxes at the newly refurbished Camp Nou to sort out their financial mess and extend Olmo’s registration before the end-of-year deadline.

But there hasn’t been a positive update on that front either.

The situation leaves Barca on the verge of losing the former RB Leipzig star on a free transfer when the transfer window opens.

Premier League giants have been sniffing around him since the saga started, with multiple reports heavily tipping him to secure a mid-season move to England.

However, the player’s agent, Andy Bara, has defiantly shut down rumours of a potential move away from Barca in January, claiming Olmo wants to remain with Hansi Flick’s side against all odds.

“The decision made by Dani is to stay at Barcelona as he wants to play for Barca”, Bara told Fabrizio Romano. “We are not considering any other option. Dani wants to play for Barcelona.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Man United were all linked with a move for Olmo before his big-money transfer to Barca last summer.

Despite Bara’s comments, Olmo may have no other choice but to find an escape route if Barca fail to resolve their financial mess in the coming weeks.



