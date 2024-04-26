Arsenal: Jurrien Timber in contention to make injury return against Tottenham, says Mikel Arteta

Fit again: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta says Jurrien Timber is “very close” to making the squad for Sunday’s north London derby.

Timber has been out of action since August after injuring his knee in the opening Premier League game of the season.

The defender made his comeback on Monday, though, playing 45 minutes for Arsenal’s Under-21s at Blackburn.

Timber put in an impressive display, scoring after eight minutes and looking sharp at the left-back.

The Dutchman is now in contention to make his return for the senior side and Arteta has revealed that could come on Sunday at Tottenham.

“We are going to have to make that decision tomorrow after the training session,” said Arteta. “It’s very close.

“I don’t know if it is going to come a bit too early this one, but is very close, I’d say.”

Timber is itching to play a role in the title run-in after making his comeback earlier this week at Blackburn.

He can play anywhere across the defence and Arteta believes his attacking qualities can give his side a different dimension.

“I can’t wait,” Timber said. “the boys have been texting me already, so it’s going to be fun.

“I think we’re doing really well. The last couple of weeks have been tough, obviously out of the Champions League, but we're still in the mix [in the title race], we’re still there.

“I’m glad that I can be a part of it and let’s see what the last couple of weeks can bring. I hope something beautiful.”