Arsenal January transfer window guide: Short-term deal an option as Mikel Arteta seeks 'spark'

Arsenal head into the new year still fighting on four fronts as Mikel Arteta looks to secure silverware this season.

Liverpool are leading the way in the Premier League, but Arsenal are in the title race and showed last season how they can finish strong.

The Gunners also have the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup to look forward to, the FA Cup and the Champions League knockout stage.

Reinforcements in January could be a welcome boost for Arteta’s squad, who have been hit hard by injuries this season.

Top priority

Even before Bukayo Saka was ruled out for a significant period with the hamstring injury he suffered at Crystal Palace, the need for Arsenal to bolster their forward line felt clear.

Arsenal have struggled in attack at times this season, as shown by goalless draws against Everton and Fulham this month.

A new forward - be that someone who plays as a No9 or out wide - would be a welcome addition and could help the Gunners with the “magic moments” that Arteta has mentioned them lacking at times.

What else they need

Depending on how Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu progress with their recoveries, a new right-back on loan could be handy.

Jurrien Timber has performed well there, but Arsenal have struggled when Thomas Partey - their only other real option there right now - has played.

Long term, Arsenal are looking at bolstering their options in defensive midfield. Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both over 30 and they will be out of contract come the end of this season.

Possible ins

Arsenal showed an interest in Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko last summer, but both players look hard to sign in January. The same goes for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Target: Arsenal have been keen to sign Alexander Isak in the past (REUTERS)

A short-term loan move may be easier to complete and the Gunners have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani. Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman was available on loan back in the summer and could be an option.

Possible outs

Arsenal have a wealth of options at left-back, which has grown due to academy graduate Myles Lewis-Skelly playing there this season.

Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori, Timber and Tomiyasu can all play there.

Tierney will have six months left on his contract come January and could leave, with Celtic tracking him.

Kiwior has been heavily linked with a move to Italy for over a year, while Zinchenko is one to watch as his contract expires in 18 months.