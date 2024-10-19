Arsenal’s interest in Jorrel Hato grows significantly

Arsenal’s interest in Ajax‘s versatile defender Jorrel Hato has reportedly grown significantly, with the north London club ready to provide ‘heavy competition’ to Juventus for his signature.

The Gunners have been tracking the 18-year-old since the last season at least, following his impressive rise through the ranks at Ajax, where he has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in European football.

MUNICH, GERMANY – OCTOBER 14: Serge Gnabry of Germany challenges Jorrel Hato of Netherlands during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A3 match between Germany and Netherlands at on October 14, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images for DFB)

Hato, capable of playing both as a left-back and a centre-back, first emerged publicly on Arsenal’s radar last November, as reported by journalist Suleyman Öztürk, via Sport Witness.

Since then, Mikel Arteta‘s side have kept a close eye on the Dutchman, with their interest was further highlighted in March, when De Telegraaf revealed that Arsenal were considering a move in the summer transfer window.

Reports from Tutto Juve indicate that Arsenal have not given up their pursuit of the Dutch international. Their scouts were present during the Netherlands’ recent 1-0 loss to Germany, with Hato playing the entire match at left-back.

The Turin side are also keen on Hato, but it appears that Arsenal are willing to step up the competition for his signature, despite the challenges posed by his long-term contract.

Hato has been an essential part of Ajax’s first team since making his senior debut in 2023.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 26:

Jorrel Hato of Ajax in action during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between AFC Ajax and Besiktas JK at Johan Cruijff Arena on September 26, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

His rapid development has seen him rack up 74 appearances, with three goals and five assists, an impressive tally for a player of his age and position.

His performances have drawn attention not only from Arsenal but from several other European clubs, although current reports focus primarily on the Gunners and Juventus as the main contenders for his signature.

Last season, Hato featured in 46 matches for Ajax, accumulating over 4,000 minutes as the club finished fifth in the Eredivisie, securing a spot in the qualifiers for this season’s Europa League.

This season, he has already played 13 times, scoring twice and assisting twice, continuing his upward trajectory and strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest defensive talents emerging from the Netherlands.

Despite the strong interest from Arsenal, Hato has remained committed to Ajax, stating in June that he planned to continue his development with the Eredivisie side. “No, I’ll just play for Ajax next season,” he said. “I haven’t finished learning here yet. And I want to win prizes with Ajax. That was my dream when I came here.”

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato (C) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse Arhem at the Johan-Cruijff ArenA on November 25, 2023 in Amsterdam. (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Ajax were equally determined to keep hold of the talented defender, offering him a new contract that runs until 2028.

Arsenal were initially hopeful of securing Hato’s signature earlier in the year. The Athletic’s David Ornstein noted in January that Arsenal liked Hato for a winter transfer, but the move couldn’t happen until after the player turned 18 in March.

By then, Ajax had convinced Hato to commit his future to the club, and Arsenal had to shift their focus elsewhere, eventually signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for €45m.

Calafiori has since impressed at the Emirates.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s admiration for Hato apparently persists.

Tutto Juve’s report suggests that Ajax are prepared to sell the defender for around €30m, a figure that would be within reach for Arsenal, especially considering their past willingness to invest heavily in young talent.