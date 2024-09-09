Arsenal injury update: Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus latest news and return dates

Arsenal face a huge run of fixtures after the international break.

The Gunners, who were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton before the Premier League paused for the first time this season, face a trip to bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side then travel to play Europa League winners Atalanta in the new-look Champions League before meeting title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

It will be a huge test for Arsenal, who will no doubt need their key players available as Arteta battles across two different fronts.

They are already without Declan Rice for the short trip to Spurs after the midfielder’s controversial red card against the Seagulls, placing an early strain on the squad.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Arsenal injuries…

Riccardo Calafiori

Summer signing Riccardo Calafiori was forced off during Italy’s Nations League clash against France on Friday night.

The defender returned to Arsenal for assessment, though Azzurri manager Luciano Spalletti hinted the injury was not particularly serious.

Potential return date: September 2024

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was another to have caused Arteta concern after coming off during the draw with Brighton.

The midfielder, however, allayed fears while away on international duty with Norway in a major boost for the Gunners.

Potential return date: Sunday 15 September 2024 vs Tottenham

Mikel Merino

Another new signing Mikel Merino looks as if he will be facing an extended wait for his debut.

The midfielder fractured his shoulder during his first training session with Arsenal and reports have suggested Merino is facing up to two months out of action.

Potential return date: Unknown

Gabriel Jesus

Jesus mustered just five minutes on the opening day of the season against Wolves and has been missing in Arsenal’s two matches since.

The forward has a groin injury, although there is optimism he may have recovered during the international break.

Speaking ahead of the Brighton match, Arteta said Jesus was expected to be available “pretty soon”.

Potential return date: September 15, vs Tottenham

Gabriel Jesus has been dealing with a groin injury (Getty Images)

Takehiro Tomiyasu

A knee injury continues to keep Tomiyasu on the sidelines, with the versatile defender yet to feature this season.

The Japanese star has not yet returned to first-team training and Arteta’s recent comments suggest a return is not imminent.

"At the moment, it’s difficult to say," he said.

"It’s a bit slow the process of the first phase of that injury. It’s probably for the medical team to say more on that."

Potential return date: Unknown

Kieran Tierney

Tierney initially appeared likely to leave Arsenal this summer, but he suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Scotland at Euro 2024.

That made a summer exit difficult and it means the left-back is still at the club, though it remains to be seen how close Tierney is to returning to fitness.

Arteta said last month: "He needs to focus on recovering in the best possible way, it’s been a tough time for him again with the last injury. We have to try to support him and make sure he gets back fit."

Potential return date: Unknown