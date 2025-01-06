Arsenal injury update: Kai Havertz, Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka latest news and return dates

Arsenal don’t have much time to reflect on Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Whilst that draw has dented the Gunners’ Premier League title hopes, they are one step away from reaching a domestic cup final as they take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg on Tuesday night.

Though Mikel Arteta may have difficulty balancing his squad for what will be a third game in a week after another injury blow was confirmed at the Amex Stadium.

So as one more player is added to treatment room at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, and ahead of the major showdown at the Emirates Stadium, here’s the latest Arsenal injury news.

Ethan Nwaneri

The youngster, who had put Arsenal ahead in the first-half at the Amex Stadium, was forced off at half-time during the draw at Brighton and replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.

Speaking afterwards, Arteta confirmed a fresh injury blow.

“Really bad news because I think we’ve lost him (Nwaneri), we had to take him off at half-time with some muscular issues.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Injury blow: Ethan Nwaneri lasted just 45 minutes against Brighton. (Getty Images)

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz was in line to return for Arsenal against Brighton.

However, he didn't recover sufficiently from the illness that saw him miss the New Year's Day win over Brentford and therefore was left out of the matchday squad at the Amex Stadium.

“Kai tried but he was really very honest and said I cant even travel, I’m not feeling good at all,” Arteta said after the Brighton draw.

“We tried yesterday to see if he could train and he tried he best and he wasn’t able to do that."

Potential return date: Unknown

Bukayo Saka

Saka was forced off midway through the first half in the 5-1 rout of Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old left Selhurst Park on crutches amid a worrying initial update from Arteta, who later confirmed a torn hamstring that would keep Saka sidelined for “many, many weeks”.

There were fears at Arsenal that he could be ruled out until March, with Saka undergoing surgery and Arteta then confirming after the win over Ipswich that his recovery would likely now take more than two months.

Bukayo Saka will be out for a while. (Instagram/@bukayosaka87)

“He had a procedure,” Arteta told reporters. “Everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks.

“I said many weeks so I think it will be more than two months. I don’t know exactly how much longer.

“It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let’s see, it’s very difficult to say.”

Potential return date: Unknown, March at the earliest

Raheem Sterling

Saka’s absence was initially compounded by a knee injury suffered by Raheem Sterling in training thus denying Arteta the most obvious replacement down the right wing.

Sterling has missed Arsenal’s last four games, but he is making good progress in his recovery and Arteta hopes to have him back soon.

“I think he is starting to do some stuff on the pitch,” said Arteta ahead of the draw against Brighton.

“So, that’s great news. As quick as possible we want him available. Let’s see how he progresses next week and then see if we can get him available for the following week.”

Potential return date: Unknown, potentially early January

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu is Arsenal’s other long-term absentee at present, having suffered a knee injury during pre-season and then sustained a fresh setback after just one six-minute cameo appearance off the bench against Southampton in the Premier League in early October.

He has not played since, having had a bit of a change of scenery in recent weeks in a bid to help his recovery.

“He’s gonna be away now for a few weeks to continue with his treatment and change his environment a bit,” Arteta said last month as he stressed the need for continued patience with Tomiyasu’s recovery.

“Physiologically it has been really tough for him. He’s a guy that will work 24 hours to be fit and he feels terrible being out.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Ben White

The Arsenal defender underwent surgery in November but Arteta is hopeful a return isn’t too far away.

“It might be a possibility, but obviously he hasn’t done anything yet with the team,” the Spaniard said when asked if White could return before the end of this month

“The knee looks good, he has reacted really well the first few weeks, everything is going smoothly and now he needs to start to load and that knee needs to start to get through many more things that, up to now he hasn’t been able to do, but hopefully he’s good.

“His work ethic is unbelievable, naturally he’s a really gifted player, so I’m very positive that we’re going to have him quite early - but I don’t know when.”

Potential return date: Unknown