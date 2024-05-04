Arsenal to honour 'Invincibles' legends during Premier League season finale

Arsenal have invited the members of their ‘Invincibles’ squad to the Emirates Stadium for the final game of the season.

This month marks 20 years since Arsenal went the entirety of the 2003-04 season unbeaten and the club want to honour those involved in that remarkable feat.

Players and staff from the famous side, including manager Arsene Wenger, have duly been invited to the Emirates to attend Arsenal’s final game of the season against Everton on May 19. There will also be a lunch held to celebrate their achievements.

Arsenal have made nods to the Invincibles throughout this season and the design of their home kit was inspired by them.

Legends: Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry were three key members of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The crest, Adidas’ logo and three stripes down each sleeve feature in gold, and Arsenal’s record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games during that historic season is stitched into the side of the home kit.

The Invincibles’ return to the Emirates for the final day of the season could prove to be a momentous day for Arsenal.

The Gunners are still fighting to win the Premier League and the title race may well go down to the final day of the season.

Arsenal are currently top of the Premier League and one point clear of Manchester City with three matches to go, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta has vowed that his team will fight until the very end in the hope they can win Arsenal’s first title since the Invincibles.

‘“We are right on it. The motivation for what is ahead is beautiful,” he said. “We are all expecting that they’re going to have a real go.”