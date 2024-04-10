Arsenal: Harry Kane issues verdict on Bukayo Saka and 'clearest penalty I’ve ever seen'

Harry Kane has admitted Bukayo Saka had a case for a penalty in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich, but said the German giants were earlier denied "the clearest penalty I've ever seen."

A thrilling Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium finished all square ahead of next week's secong leg, but the Gunners thought they would have the chance to win it in the final seconds after Saka took a tumble after colliding goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Referee Glenn Nyberg opted against awarding a penalty and replays suggested the decision was likely correct. Gunners legend Ian Wright agreed after the final whistle, but both Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand felt Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty.

Asked about the decision after the game, Kane told Amazon Prime: "If that happened to us, I would want the penalty. But it’s a 50-50 decision."

(REUTERS)

Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel added: "For me it was contact, but much too late. The ball was gone. He runs into Manu. Suddenly [the referee] blew the whistle. Then no one knew what was going on."

Both Kane and Tuchel were more concerned by Nyberg’s decision not to award Bayern a penalty earlier when Gabriel picked up the ball inside the area moments after David Raya had restarted play with a goal kick.

Tuchel revealed after the game that the referee saw the incident but decided against awarding the penalty as "it’s a kid’s mistake" and "he will not give a penalty like this in a quarter-final."

Tuchel continued: "This is a horrible, horrible explanation because that means he’s judging our handballs. Kid’s mistake, adult’s mistake, or whatever.

According to Thomas Tuchel, the referee admitted he 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐋𝐃 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 awarded Bayern Munich a penalty for this incident with Gabriel 👀



🎙 @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/nR2ENVASm2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2024

"We feel angry because it’s a huge decision against us but okay, it’s 2-2, things are now totally even and we have a second leg to play and we hope we can create the same atmosphere and play with the same intensity and passion like today to create the same atmosphere in our stadium and push things in our direction."

Kane agreed with his manager, adding: "We should have had a clear penalty when the referee blew his whistle, the goalkeeper passed the ball and Gabriel picked it up. That’s the clearest penalty I’ve ever seen."