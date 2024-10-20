Arsenal handed huge boost in race for Tottenham & Newcastle target

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has confessed his love for Arsenal amid reports of interest in his services from the Gunners.

Semenyo, 24, has enjoyed a hot start to the season, racking up three goals and one assist for a Bournemouth side that came out on top when they faced Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Semenyo, whose form has also reportedly caught eyes at both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but the Gunners may have an advantage after Semenyo admitted his soft spot for Arsenal.

"I am an Arsenal fan," the Bournemouth forward told The Athletic. "I don't conflict the two with my job. It is great to play against Arsenal, a team I have watched all my life and I want to play for the top clubs as well. In order for that to happen I need to prove it."

Asked whether joining a club like Arsenal is his overall dream, Semenyo continued: "Yeah, any team that plays Champions League, Europa [League]...that's the aim.

"I know that's not going to come with a click of my fingers, it's going to take some time. It’s going to take goals. It's going to take a lot of consistent performances. But I've worked all my life for that and I'm just going to continue working hard. That's my mentality."

Semenyo, a full Ghana international, signed a new contract at Bournemouth this summer to tie himself to the Cherries until 2029.