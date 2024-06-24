Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein signs new contract ahead of expected loan move

Karl Hein was set to be out of contract at the end of June (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein has signed a new contract with the club.

Hein’s previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this month and he had been linked with a move away.

The 22-year-old has been with the Gunners since 2018 but he has struggled for action and was sent on loan to Reading for the the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Hein, who is a regular for Estonia, made his debut for Arsenal the following season and has been tipped for a big future.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract and continue my journey in this amazing club after six years. Hopefully, there will be even more good memories and successes for the club,” he said.

Hein spent last season as Arsenal’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya.

David Raya is expected to make a permanent move to Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

He is expected to go on loan this summer to secure more minutes, with clubs in the Championship chasing him.

“We’re very happy that Karl will continue his development as an Arsenal player,” said Arsenal sporting director Edu.

“He’s an exciting prospect and a popular member of the squad. We look forward to seeing him progress to the next stage of his career.”

Arsenal are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer as Ramsdale is likely to leave after losing his spot as the No1.

Raya, who spent last season on loan at Arsenal from Brentford, is expected to join permanently for a fee of £27m.

Hein staying is good news for Arsenal as the club want to have a strong stable of goalkeepers to compete with Raya.

“Karl has continued to impress us with his attitude and commitment to getting better every day,” said Mikel Arteta.

“We value being part of his continued development and I want to congratulate him on earning a new deal with the club.”