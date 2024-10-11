Arsenal forward bags goal & assist vs Italy

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard starred in a two-goal comeback for Belgium against Italy on Thursday, though fellow Gunner Riccardo Calafiori was on the receiving end of it.

ROME, ITALY: Leandro Trossard of Belgium looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Italy and Belgium at Stadio Olimpico on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Belgium went 2-0 down to Italy in their Nations League match on Thursday, but they received two major boosts in the final minutes before half-time.

The first was a red card to Lorenzo Pellegrini, reducing Italy to 10 men. The second was Maxim De Cuyper’s goal two minutes later, assisted by Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard as he provided the lay-off in their set-piece routine.

Trossard himself was on the receiving end of a game-changing red card recently, but this time he had the chance to stick the knife into the team down a player.

The forward did just that, adding to his assist with a goal in the second half.

ROME, ITALY: Leandro Trossard of Belgium celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Italy and Belgium at Stadio Olimpico on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Trossard was initially being marked by club teammate Riccardo Calafiori, but he backed off the defender and found a bit of space in the six-yard box, before touching in a header by Wout Faes for 2-2.

It was a typically clinical finish from the winger, and it ensured his team took a point from their trip to the Stadio Olimpico.

The highlights are available here, or you can watch the full match replay here.

ROME, ITALY: Leandro Trossard of Belgium looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A2 match between Italy and Belgium at Stadio Olimpico on October 10, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

As for Calafiori, it must have felt like more of the same for the defender. This is now the third game this season where he’s watched a teammate get sent off with his side in a winning position, only to end up with a draw.

Playing all this football for teams with 10 men is hardly ideal for someone just returning from injury, so he’ll hope Italy can keep 11 on the pitch against Israel on Monday.