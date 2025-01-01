Arsenal: Ethan Nwaneri proves Bukayo Saka alternative but Gunners dealt another major selection blow

Star of the future: Ethan Nwaneri impressed on his first Premier League start for Arsenal against Brentford (Getty Images)

There was no New Year’s Day hangover for Arsenal as they kicked off 2025 with a comeback victory.

Mikel Arteta had rounded off 2024 by telling his players they needed to be like a “hammer” in the title race and keep the pressure on Liverpool.

They lived up to that challenge against Brentford, running out 3-1 winners to close the gap on the Premier League leaders to six points.

Arne Slot’s side still have a game in hand, but Arsenal will take confidence after stretching their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches.

Nwaneri catches the eye in Saka’s absence

It was here at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2022 that Ethan Nwaneri announced himself to the world by becoming the youngest player in Premier League history.

Just 15 at the time, the midfielder was thrown on for the final few minutes as Arsenal cruised to victory. Fast forward two years and Nwaneri was back at the Gtech making his first start in the Premier League.

He has broken into the first-team squad this season by playing as a No8 and essentially acting as an understudy to Martin Odegaard.

Nwaneri has scored four goals in that time and looked at home on this stage, but it was a big show of faith from Arteta to start him out on the right wing.

Arsenal are looking for solutions there in the absence of Bukayo Saka, who will be out until at least March with a hamstring injury, and this was a chance for Nwaneri to show he could be the answer.

The teenager certainly seized the opportunity. After a steady first half, where he was the only player to not misplace a single pass, Nwaneri was involved in both of Arsenal’s goals after the break.

It was his corner that Mikel Merino eventually lashed home, while Gabriel Martinelli made the most of Nwaneri’s cross for Arsenal’s third goal - which killed the game.

Sickness bug disrupts Arsenal

In his final press conference of 2024, Arteta was asked what his New Year’s resolutions were and he replied: “Keep everybody fit. That’s it.”

Given that, it felt in keeping with Arsenal’s season that they arrived at Brentford on the very first day of 2025 with a sickness bug in camp.

Kai Havertz was absent from the squad entirely - missing an Arsenal match due to injury or illness for the first time since he joined in the summer of 2023 - while others were feeling the effects, too.

“Kai wasn’t feeling good, a few players were like this,” Arteta said before the game. “That’s normal. Declan as well he had to come off the other day, the second time he’s had a niggle.

“We have nine games this month and we really have to be careful because of the size of the squad that we have.”

After a rotten run with injuries towards the end of last year, Arteta will be hoping this was not a sign of what is to come in 2025.

Timber suspension a blow

Arsenal have had plenty of defensive headaches this season - and they now have another heading to Brighton on Saturday.

Jurrien Timber picked up his fifth yellow card in the Premier League this season during the win over Brentford, meaning he will now be suspended for this weekend’s trip to the south coast.

It is a blow for Arsenal, who are still without fellow right-backs Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to knee injuries.

Thomas Partey could fill in this weekend, but he has not looked at his best when asked to cover there.

The Ghana international was one of Arsenal’s better performers against Brentford, however that came with him playing at the base of midfield.