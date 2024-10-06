Arsenal dealt big injury blow as Kai Havertz pulls out of Germany squad with knee problem
Arsenal have been handed a fresh injury concern after Kai Havertz was forced to pull out of the Germany squad with knee problems.
Havertz completed 90 minutes in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Southampton but will not join up with the Germany squad for the upcoming international break.
The German Football Association said on Sunday: “Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to knee problems. Get well soon, Kai!”
