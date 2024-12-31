Arsenal could cut short deal of summer loan signing to free up a space next month – Sami Mokbel

Arsenal could cut short deal of summer loan signing to free up a space next month – Sami Mokbel

Arsenal could look to cut short one of their Premier League loans to free up a space for another temporary signing during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel.

The Gunners signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea and Neto on loan from AFC Bournemouth in the summer, and they cannot bring in another Premier League player on a temporary basis in January unless one of them is sent back to his parent club.

While indications are that there is currently no intention to send Sterling back to Chelsea, Neto’s future could be revisited depending on what opportunities arise.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has yet to feature for Arsenal since joining them on summer transfer deadline day, with manager Mikel Arteta preferring Tommy Setford and Jack Porter to him in the Cup competitions.

The youngsters played against Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, and Neto has only regularly remained on the bench as cover for David Raya in the Premier League.

Arsenal could be confident of trusting either Setford or Porter to take over should Raya become available, and the loan deal of Neto could be cut short next month if they are presented with a chance to sign a player on loan.

The Gunners want a new winger, a new centre forward and another central midfielder, and they will be open to a loan deal for any of their targets.

They have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, and a temporary deal could appeal to both parties.

With Bukayo Saka ruled out until March, Arteta is prioritising a new attacker in the January window as Arsenal could do with a quality option in the department, and Neto might have to make room should the Gunners be presented with the opportunity to sign a forward on loan.