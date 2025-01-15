Arsenal cannot keep dithering over striker signing

The Football Today newsletter column is packed with news, opinions and more.

We look at a major talking point from football and highlight some of the best stories elsewhere on the internet.

You will also find links to some of the top features on Football Today and what to watch out for over the next day.

Arsenal must resolve striker woes soon

Plenty has been written about Arsenal’s need for a prolific centre-forward over the past couple of years, but the club has yet to resolve the issue.

Gabriel Jesus has proved he is not up to the job, while Kai Havertz is not the answer. Having lost Jesus to a long-term injury, the Gunners must act fast.

In true Arsenal style, having discovered that Jesus is out for the foreseeable future, they have seemingly made progress on a deal to sign a midfielder.

While Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi would be a strong signing, the move undoubtedly raises questions about the club’s transfer strategy.

Aside from goalkeeper David Raya and defender Jurrien Timber, you would be hard-pushed to argue that their signings have been successful over the past couple of years.

In fairness, a final judgement on the rest of Arsenal’s acquisitions needs to be made once the glaring hole in their squad has been filled.

Arsenal were linked with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko last summer, but he wanted to stay with them for at least one more season.

Unfortunately, Arsenal cannot afford to dither any longer. If they are serious about winning silverware, they must move for Sesko now.

Top football stories

Football Today features

What to watch

Arsenal versus Tottenham Hotspur is generally worth watching. Their latest meeting should be unmissable, given how their seasons have unfolded.