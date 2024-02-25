Arsenal 'already have' summer transfer targets as Edu quizzed on new striker push

Arsenal sporting director Edu has addressed fan clamour for the club to sign a new striker this summer, insisting they already have their transfer targets in mind for the end of the season.

The Gunners are certainly firing on all cylinders in front of goal at the moment following an alarming wobble around the festive period as they compete hard with Liverpool and Manchester City to try and win a first Premier League title since the ‘Invincibles’ era two decades ago, having seen their championship charge collapse late in frustrating fashion last term.

Mikel Arteta’s in-form side put Newcastle to the sword 4-1 at a jubilant Emirates Stadium on Saturday night, staying third in the table but now within just two points of leaders Liverpool - who take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday - and one behind second-placed City, who earned a narrow win at Bournemouth earlier in the evening.

It was the perfect tonic following a last-gasp midweek defeat away in Porto in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, with Arsenal having also hit five in recent wins over Burnley and Crystal Palace as well as putting six past West Ham and three past Liverpool in a stellar run of domestic form that has seen them start 2024 with six consecutive top-flight victories.

Edu insists Arsenal already have their transfer targets lined up for the summer (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Despite that goal-laden run, the Gunners are still expected to be in the market for a high-profile new striker signing this summer, with first-choice frontman Gabriel Jesus having scored only eight goals so far this season and been limited to just 13 Premier League starts as the result of injury - returning to the matchday squad as an unused substitute against Newcastle having had another slight reaction in training during his comeback from his latest knee problem.

Deputy Eddie Nketiah only has six goals to his name across all competitions so far in 2023/24, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard operating up front in recent times after Arsenal were unable to sign a new striker during the January transfer window amid little room to manoeuvre in terms of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

That is expected to be remedied in the summer, with Edu quizzed about Arsenal potentially answering fan calls to sign a new No9 as he was interviewed on TNT Sports before the thumping win over Newcastle in which Bukayo Saka scored for the fifth game in a row.

“Well, I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” Edu replied to a question from Rio Ferdinand.

“We have planned a lot ahead of what we’re going to face and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we are creating a lot and scoring a lot of goals.

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.”