Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners pile more pressure on Man City in title battle

Celebration: Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were both on target in the second half for Arsenal (AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal heaped more title pressure on Manchester City after beating Bournemouth 3-0 in Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

Bukayo Saka’s penalty at the end of a thoroughly dominant first half set the Gunners on course for another crucial victory, but their visitors fought back after the interval before Leandro Trossard’s strike with 20 minutes to go saw relief flood all around the Emirates Stadium.

Man of the match Declan Rice wrapped up the scoring with a fine finish deep into stoppage time, after Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Gunners defender Gabriel had both seen goals ruled out.

The win sees leaders Arsenal go four points clear at the Premier League summit, with defending champions Manchester City - who have now played two games less - entertaining mid-table Wolves in Saturday’s late kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

Though it was a fully merited three points for Mikel Arteta’s side to keep their title bid alive heading into the final stretch, opposite number Andoni Iraola will no doubt be aggrieved by a couple of contentious decisions that went against his side.

The award for the penalty coolly rolled home by Saka on the stroke of half-time was certainly controversial, with Kai Havertz having adjudged to have been fouled by Mark Travers.

Replays appeared to show that the German had deliberately left his left leg trailing in order to initiate the contact with Bournemouth’s goalkeeper, who was nevertheless rash in his decision-making and the penalty stood after a VAR check.

Iraola will also feel that Semenyo’s effort - which came after the visitors had struck the crossbar - that would have reduced his team’s deficit to 2-1 with plenty of time left to play and Arsenal beginning to look nervy should have stood, with referee David Coote’s decision to rule out the goal for Dominic Solanke’s challenge on David Raya backed up by VAR, despite Bournemouth feeling there was minimal contact made.

The Cherries may also feel that Arsenal defender William Saliba had already fouled Philip Billing inside the box before the challenge was even made by Solanke on Raya.

More to follow